A bright yellow building on the main street, this centre is a lovely colonial building with large windows. It has a central atrium that serves as a performance area and gallery, and is worth visiting to see if there's anything cultural planned during your visit. There are always lots of young people about, using the free wi-fi.
Equatoguinean Cultural Centre
Malabo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.16 MILES
On the west side of the Plaza de España, this gracious, apricot-hued building is the most beautiful in the country. The architect, Llairadó Luis Segarra,…
25.55 MILES
Arena Blanca is a lovely beach close to Luba, with white sand. It is known for its clouds of breeding butterflies. You'll find the beach is cleaner the…
24.68 MILES
One of two signposted miradors (viewpoints) along the road that crosses Bioko Island, this one is high above Luba and has spectacular views across the…
28.18 MILES
One of two signposted miradors (viewpoints) along the road across the island, this one is high above Moka and has spectacular views over the island and…
Parque Nacional de Pico Basile
11.6 MILES
On a clear day you might be able to see the volcanic peak of Pico Basile, but clear days are rare. The park has dense rain forest and it's worth climbing…
3.38 MILES
This new park is next door to the airport, and covers an area of 870,000 sq metres. The park offers restaurants, a sports area, activities for children, a…
0.1 MILES
This deep green house was prefabricated in Belgium in the early 19th century and has recently been restored. It is a prominent landmark and is highly…
12.29 MILES
This small yellow church is in a picturesque location on a wooded hillside overlooking the sea in the village of Basakoto, south of Malabo. A tour of…
