This tiny Fang village is worth visiting for its spectacular beach. Standing on the clean sweep of sand, you can see Gabon and the Elobey Islands across the sea. There are dugout canoes on the beach which local people use to catch fish that they smoke for a living. They're a friendly bunch and their wares are tasty.

Evouat lies 8km southwest of Akoga, a small town 13km north of Cogo. Turn southwest at the Somagec cement works and follow a dirt road to the coast.