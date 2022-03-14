On the west side of the Plaza de España, this gracious, apricot-hued building is the most beautiful in the country. The architect, Llairadó Luis Segarra,…
Bioko Island
Bioko Island, rather curiously, sits off the coast of Cameroon rather than the mainland of Equatorial Guinea, and is home to the capital, Malabo. The northern third of the island, Bioko Norte, has a number of small villages along the coast but the further south you go towards Bioko Sur, the thicker the rainforest becomes and stately ceiba trees dot the landscape.
Surrounded by beautiful beaches with either black volcanic or white sands, Bioko has rainforests, woodland, savannah and one volcanic peak, Pico Basile (3012m), usually covered in cloud. While the capital can keep you occupied for a few days, it is worth exploring the southern regions of the island, easily visited on a day trip. Ureca in the far south is the jewel in the crown. Four types of turtles visit from November to February to lay their eggs on the beaches here, and the dense forest around the Luba Crater is home to the primates for which Equatorial Guinea is so well known.
Explore Bioko Island
- CCatedrál de Santa Isabel
- AArena Blanca
Arena Blanca is a lovely beach close to Luba, with white sand. It is known for its clouds of breeding butterflies. You'll find the beach is cleaner the…
- LLuba Mirador
One of two signposted miradors (viewpoints) along the road that crosses Bioko Island, this one is high above Luba and has spectacular views across the…
- MMoka Mirador
One of two signposted miradors (viewpoints) along the road across the island, this one is high above Moka and has spectacular views over the island and…
- PParque Nacional de Pico Basile
On a clear day you might be able to see the volcanic peak of Pico Basile, but clear days are rare. The park has dense rain forest and it's worth climbing…
- MMalabo National Park
This new park is next door to the airport, and covers an area of 870,000 sq metres. The park offers restaurants, a sports area, activities for children, a…
- EEquatoguinean Cultural Centre
A bright yellow building on the main street, this centre is a lovely colonial building with large windows. It has a central atrium that serves as a…
- CCasa Verde
This deep green house was prefabricated in Belgium in the early 19th century and has recently been restored. It is a prominent landmark and is highly…
- SSagrada Familia Church
This small yellow church is in a picturesque location on a wooded hillside overlooking the sea in the village of Basakoto, south of Malabo. A tour of…
