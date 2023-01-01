Sea Life Sanctuary

At this family-oriented attraction you can see coral reefs, turtles, octopuses, seahorses, otters and many other fascinating creatures. The biggest draws are the talks and feeding times at the seal pool and penguin enclosure. The centre is at the far north end of North Beach; the miniature North Bay Railway runs the 0.75-mile route. Note tickets are 50% cheaper if you buy online, but you'll still have to queue to enter; at weekends and during school holidays it's swamped by kids.

A lot of the attractions are outdoors, so it's not an ideal rainy-day refuge.