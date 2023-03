This was once the biggest clay tobacco pipe-maker in the country, but the industry nose dived after the introduction of prerolled cigarettes in the 1880s, and the factory was preserved much as it was when the lights were turned off in 1957. The pipeworks is a 1-mile walk south of the river on a winding lane that passes the old workers' cottages. Ask the tourist office for the Jitties leaflet, which has a walking tour of laneways around the pipeworks.