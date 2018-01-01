Healing Waters: Five-Night Retreat

We will start in the Caverns of Cornwall, at Merlin's cave and the wild waterfall that cascades of the cliff. This is where I start most of my retreats; the place where we ask the spirits and nymphs guardians to sup from the magic of the land's blood, asking that we be allowed to partake to the Earth's healing waters. Then to bathe in the pool of St Nectan's Keive, of the Fountain of Youth, where all negativity and unnecessary and emotional ties are washed away. We will travel out onto Bodmin Moor, a wild and barren place, where windswept monoliths stand proud and tall, unmoved by the march of time and standing watch over the Black pools of Bodmin. At the Hurlers , a group of three standing stone circles. we will stare into depths of the dark water and ask for wisdom and guidance to be revealed. We will take in Tarr Steps on Exmoor, a 3000-year-old stone slab bridge. Here we will paddle in the cool waters of the mystical river that flows beneath and tune into the echoes of the past. On to the legendary waters of Avalon and the Lady of The Lake, where there are too many springs and stories to share in this brief note. For me this is where the real healing begins. Close by is the city of Wells, the name says it all, dotted with an array of healing springs. Then finally we visit Bath and the Roman Bathhouse, where the volcanic spring of the Goddess Aqua Sulis bubbles out of the ground and you can embrace and enjoy of the spa that is still operational today. You'll experience the waters and sense the Gods and Goddesses that watch over them. To our ancient peoples, these were the doorways to the other world, especially the moors, bogs and levels, the halfway world communication can occur with the spirits that dwelt just beyond.