Medieval buildings and cobbled streets radiate out from the cathedral green to a marketplace that has been the bustling heart of Wells for some nine centuries (Wednesday and Saturday are market days). Film buffs might also recognise it from the hit British comedy Hot Fuzz – the film's final shoot-out was filmed here.
After you are picked up in central London, depart for Glastonbury, passing through England's smallest Cathedral city of Wells. You will arrive in Glastonbury around 12am. You will have access to Glastonbury Abbey, and afterwards take advantage of some free time to explore Glastonbury and discover all about the legend of King Arthur and the famous Glastonbury Thorn. View the remains of St Michael’s church on top of the Tor, destroyed by a medieval earthquake.At around 2:30pm, depart for Cheddar Gorge, named as the second greatest natural wonder in Britain. Upon arrival, you will be given free time to explore the village, gorge, and caves. Perhaps you could visit the famous Gough's Cave, which contains the Cheddar Yeo, the largest underground river system in Britain (admission not included).At approximately 4:30pm, leave Cheddar for your return journey to London. As you travel on through the famous Cheddar Gorge, keep a lookout for the wild goats clinging to the cliffs. At approximately 7:45pm we will arrive back in London.Please note: For 2018 bookings, departure from central London is at 8:35am and arrival back to central London is 8:30pm.
Glastonbury King Arthur Tour and Cheddar Gorge from London
We leave central London at 8:00am, departing for Glastonbury in a westerly direction, passing through England's smallest Cathedral city of Wells. You will arrive in Glastonbury around 11:30am. The excitement builds as you will hear about the legend of King Arthur. The area is known for it's mythical connections to the fabled hero.You will also have free time in Glastonbury to visit attractions such as the Abbey,as well as time to explore the ruins of St. Michael’s Church, taking pride of place on Glastonbury Tor. The church was said to be destroyed by a powerful earthquake during the dark ages. The Tor is also connected with King Arthur, and folklore has it that it is the mystical Isle of Avalon. You will also get to visit the famous Glastonbury Thorn; a site rumored to have been visited by Joseph of Arimithea carrying the Holy Grail. It is believed he climbed Wearyall Hill, whose name comes from his literal proclamation that 'we are weary all'. He then planted his staff in the ground and the following morning the staff had taken root, and had grown into the miraculous thorn tree still there today.At around 2:30pm we set off through the Somerset countryside towards the charming English Town of Cheddar, where there will be a stop to explore the towns shops and the famous gorge, which is, in fact, Britain’s second greatest natural wonder. Upon arrival, you will be given free time to explore the village, gorge, and caves. Perhaps you could visit the famous Gough's Cave, which contains the Cheddar Yeo, the largest underground river system in Britain (admission not included).At approximately 4:30pm, leave Cheddar for your return journey to London. As you travel on through the famous Cheddar Gorge, keep a lookout for the wild goats clinging to the cliffs. At approximately 7.45pm we will arrive back in London.
Wells Bishop’s Palace and Gardens Entrance Ticket
Admission ticket includes entrance into the Medieval Palace, Chapel and Gardens. Daily guided tours are available and included in the ticket price.Visitors can choose to wander the ancient rooms of the Palace by themselves and take their time to explore the wonderfully diverse gardens, or they can join one of the fascinating tours which can be either of the Palace or of the Grounds. There is a cafe on site serving locally sourced and home made food. There are also events and exhibitions taking place regularly.The Bishop’s Palace & Gardens in Wells has been home to the Bishops of Bath and Wells for over 800 years and this stunning medieval palace is open for all to enjoy. Surrounded by a breath-taking moat (with resident swans) visitors can cross a flagstone drawbridge, walk under the portcullis and experience a true hidden gem in the heart of the city of Wells.There are 14 acres of outstanding Royal Horticultural Society Partner gardens to explore, including the beautiful well pools from which the city takes its name; family events, guided tours, a gift shop and a café with the best views in Wells!From family and community garden activity days, historic re-enactment, concerts, talks, workshops and demonstrations to family theatre - there is something for everybody whatever your age or interests.
Small Group Bath and Stonehenge Day Trip from London
You leave central London at 8:00 am, departing for Glastonbury in a westerly direction, passing through England's smallest Cathedral city of Wells. You will arrive at Stonehenge around 10:30am. Explore the mythical standing stones, the neolithic houses and the fascinating exhibition which is home to over 250 ancient objects and treasures, including jewelry, pottery and tools. Witness the iconic neolithic stone structure of the standing stones and gaze in awe. After some time spent at Stonehenge, we leave at 11:30am for our next stop, the Georgian city of Bath. The city of Bath is without doubt one of the major highlights for anyone traveling around the UK. A city so beautiful and special that it has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Learn about its Roman history and the founding of its Roman Bath complex (extra charge), and the city’s rebirth in Georgian times and its triumph of architecture in the beautiful Royal Crescent. Also, see the only bridge in the UK and one of three in the world that has buildings on both sides. There is also the Jane Austen Center for fans of her books. Many religious buildings such as Bath Abbey are available to visit and free or just ask for donations for entry. There are many street entertainers in the city center and many shops of all types and of course many restaurants or cafes. You'll be given all the recommendations on where to go to make your afternoon fun and memorable. At around 5:00pm we set off through the Somerset countryside on your return journey towards London. At approximately 8.00pm we will arrive back in London.
Healing Waters: Five-Night Retreat
We will start in the Caverns of Cornwall, at Merlin's cave and the wild waterfall that cascades of the cliff. This is where I start most of my retreats; the place where we ask the spirits and nymphs guardians to sup from the magic of the land's blood, asking that we be allowed to partake to the Earth's healing waters. Then to bathe in the pool of St Nectan's Keive, of the Fountain of Youth, where all negativity and unnecessary and emotional ties are washed away. We will travel out onto Bodmin Moor, a wild and barren place, where windswept monoliths stand proud and tall, unmoved by the march of time and standing watch over the Black pools of Bodmin. At the Hurlers , a group of three standing stone circles. we will stare into depths of the dark water and ask for wisdom and guidance to be revealed. We will take in Tarr Steps on Exmoor, a 3000-year-old stone slab bridge. Here we will paddle in the cool waters of the mystical river that flows beneath and tune into the echoes of the past. On to the legendary waters of Avalon and the Lady of The Lake, where there are too many springs and stories to share in this brief note. For me this is where the real healing begins. Close by is the city of Wells, the name says it all, dotted with an array of healing springs. Then finally we visit Bath and the Roman Bathhouse, where the volcanic spring of the Goddess Aqua Sulis bubbles out of the ground and you can embrace and enjoy of the spa that is still operational today. You'll experience the waters and sense the Gods and Goddesses that watch over them. To our ancient peoples, these were the doorways to the other world, especially the moors, bogs and levels, the halfway world communication can occur with the spirits that dwelt just beyond.