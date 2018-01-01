Welcome to Torquay

It may face the English Channel rather than the Mediterranean but the coast around Torquay has long been dubbed the English Riviera, famous for its palm trees, piers and russet-red cliffs. At first glance Torquay itself is the quintessential English seaside resort in flux, beloved by both the coach-tour crowd and stag- and hen-party animals. But a mild microclimate and an azure circle of bay also draws a smarter set, and Torquay now competes with foodie-hub Dartmouth for fine eateries. The area boasts unique attractions that range from an immense aviary to a surreal model village. Add an Agatha Christie connection, fishing boats and steam trains, and it all adds up to some grand days out beside the sea.

Read More