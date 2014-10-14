Welcome to Glastonbury
Top experiences in Glastonbury
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Glastonbury activities
Stonehenge, Glastonbury, Winchester Tour from London
On this full-day tour from London, uncover with your guide the myths and legends of King Arthur and see some of England’s most famous and curious sites. From London, head west through the beautiful countryside to what was once the ancient Kingdom of Wessex. Stop first in Winchester and head inside the Great Hall, built between 1222 and 1235. Inside, see what many people believed to be King Arthur's original Round Table. In medieval times, the writer and author of Le Morte D'Arthur, Sir Thomas Mallory, swore by its authenticity and identified Winchester as being the site of King Arthur's Camelot. Afterward, visit one of the most mysterious sites on Earth, that prehistoric and world-famous stone monument known as Stonehenge. The landscape is peppered with burial chambers and stone circles, each one thousands of years old and shrouded in mysteries, but Stonehenge rises above them all. Located on Salisbury Plain and keeping its 5,000 years of history quite secret, Stonehenge has been described as everything from an astronomical clock to a place of worship or burial. Your guide will explain what is known today and reveal the theories that have been debated for centuries. Ponder these theories as you walk around the stones and admire the scenic views. Your tour continues to the small town of Glastonbury, supposed home of the mysterious isle of Avalon, the place where King Arthur’s sword was forged, according to legend. It was here, after the Battle of Camlann, that a mortally wounded King Arthur died. Stop at the famous Glastonbury Tor (a hill) and view the ruins of St Michael's church. Afterward, descend to the Chalice Well Gardens to learn of an older legend, that of the chalice that Jesus Christ used during the Last Supper. Some say the Holy Grail is buried here in Glastonbury. Continue into town to visit Glastonbury Abbey, the site of Arthur’s and Queen Guinevere's graves, before heading to lunch in one of the local restaurants (own expense). Spend the end of your tour being guided to see the mysterious Silbury Hill, Europe's tallest prehistoric manmade mound – a fitting end to a full day of discovery.
Glastonbury and Cheddar Gorge Day Trip from London
After you are picked up in central London, depart for Glastonbury, passing through England's smallest Cathedral city of Wells. You will arrive in Glastonbury around 12am. You will have access to Glastonbury Abbey, and afterwards take advantage of some free time to explore Glastonbury and discover all about the legend of King Arthur and the famous Glastonbury Thorn. View the remains of St Michael’s church on top of the Tor, destroyed by a medieval earthquake.At around 2:30pm, depart for Cheddar Gorge, named as the second greatest natural wonder in Britain. Upon arrival, you will be given free time to explore the village, gorge, and caves. Perhaps you could visit the famous Gough's Cave, which contains the Cheddar Yeo, the largest underground river system in Britain (admission not included).At approximately 4:30pm, leave Cheddar for your return journey to London. As you travel on through the famous Cheddar Gorge, keep a lookout for the wild goats clinging to the cliffs. At approximately 7:45pm we will arrive back in London.Please note: For 2018 bookings, departure from central London is at 8:35am and arrival back to central London is 8:30pm.
Glastonbury King Arthur Tour and Cheddar Gorge from London
We leave central London at 8:00am, departing for Glastonbury in a westerly direction, passing through England's smallest Cathedral city of Wells. You will arrive in Glastonbury around 11:30am. The excitement builds as you will hear about the legend of King Arthur. The area is known for it's mythical connections to the fabled hero.You will also have free time in Glastonbury to visit attractions such as the Abbey,as well as time to explore the ruins of St. Michael’s Church, taking pride of place on Glastonbury Tor. The church was said to be destroyed by a powerful earthquake during the dark ages. The Tor is also connected with King Arthur, and folklore has it that it is the mystical Isle of Avalon. You will also get to visit the famous Glastonbury Thorn; a site rumored to have been visited by Joseph of Arimithea carrying the Holy Grail. It is believed he climbed Wearyall Hill, whose name comes from his literal proclamation that 'we are weary all'. He then planted his staff in the ground and the following morning the staff had taken root, and had grown into the miraculous thorn tree still there today.At around 2:30pm we set off through the Somerset countryside towards the charming English Town of Cheddar, where there will be a stop to explore the towns shops and the famous gorge, which is, in fact, Britain’s second greatest natural wonder. Upon arrival, you will be given free time to explore the village, gorge, and caves. Perhaps you could visit the famous Gough's Cave, which contains the Cheddar Yeo, the largest underground river system in Britain (admission not included).At approximately 4:30pm, leave Cheddar for your return journey to London. As you travel on through the famous Cheddar Gorge, keep a lookout for the wild goats clinging to the cliffs. At approximately 7.45pm we will arrive back in London.
Small Group Bath and Stonehenge Day Trip from London
You leave central London at 8:00 am, departing for Glastonbury in a westerly direction, passing through England's smallest Cathedral city of Wells. You will arrive at Stonehenge around 10:30am. Explore the mythical standing stones, the neolithic houses and the fascinating exhibition which is home to over 250 ancient objects and treasures, including jewelry, pottery and tools. Witness the iconic neolithic stone structure of the standing stones and gaze in awe. After some time spent at Stonehenge, we leave at 11:30am for our next stop, the Georgian city of Bath. The city of Bath is without doubt one of the major highlights for anyone traveling around the UK. A city so beautiful and special that it has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Learn about its Roman history and the founding of its Roman Bath complex (extra charge), and the city’s rebirth in Georgian times and its triumph of architecture in the beautiful Royal Crescent. Also, see the only bridge in the UK and one of three in the world that has buildings on both sides. There is also the Jane Austen Center for fans of her books. Many religious buildings such as Bath Abbey are available to visit and free or just ask for donations for entry. There are many street entertainers in the city center and many shops of all types and of course many restaurants or cafes. You'll be given all the recommendations on where to go to make your afternoon fun and memorable. At around 5:00pm we set off through the Somerset countryside on your return journey towards London. At approximately 8.00pm we will arrive back in London.
Glastonbury And The King Arthur Trail - Private Tour From London
Your Driver and Guide for the day will meet you direct at your Hotel and then the journey to Avalon begins.If traffic is good there may be time to pull in for an early morning view of Stonehenge on route - (We know a little side road that gives you a great view) First stop Glastonbury Abbey. Legend says the Abbey was founded by Joseph of Arimathea and one of the earliest Christian sites in Britian.Joseph is said to have thrust his staff into the ground at Glastonbury and it took root and grew in to a tree. The descendants of this tree can be seen in the area and are known as the Glastonbury Thorn. A sprig of this tree is plucked every year at Christmas and sent to the Queen. The Abbey was once vastly wealthy and the great rival of Westminster Abbey. Sadly King Henry VIII ordered it to be destroyed during the Dissolution of the Monasteries, now we are left with romantic ruins, and one of the best preserved medieval kitchens in Britain. But many people come here to visit the Tomb of King Arthur and Guinevere, was this a publicity stunt by medieval Monks to raise money for rebuilding work? or was Arthur really buried here? You decide.By now it may be approaching lunch time, perhaps you will want to head to the oldest pub in the area built in 1439. Just check the George and Pilgrim TripAdvisor reviews, those who have stayed the night confirm the haunted rumours to be very true!We will have time to stroll through the streets of Glastonbury - If you are in to Gemstones, Crystals, Incense, and new age shops this is your town, but there are plenty of shops and cafes to cater to all tastes.Before we tackle Glastonbury Tor we need to recharge our energy levels. The Chalice Well is the very place to do this.The well here has been in use for over 2000 years, and it's waters have a slight rusty red colour. The legend goes that Joseph of Arimathea hid the Holy Grail here, and the water runs rusty red to signify Jesus Christ's blood. (Others swear that it is the high mineral and iron content) Either way this 'Garden of Peace' is magical and many people return year after year to seek calm and tranquillity here. Fill up a bottle of water from the fountain and it's time to climb the Tor.Glastonbury Tor was known as the 'Isle of Avalon' by the Celtic Britons. The area all round was once flooded and had the appearance of an Island. Since the 12th Century this has been the Avalon from the King Arthur Legend and the place in which Arthur lies ready to save England in her time of greatest need. Whatever your personal beliefs you will certainly feel something magical when you reach St Michael's Tower on the top and see the breathtaking 360 degree view!This is the perfect day trip from London for those wanting to see some of England's beautiful countryside and areas shrouded in centuries of myths, legends, and romance. Treat yourself and take a private bespoke tour.