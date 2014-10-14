Glastonbury And The King Arthur Trail - Private Tour From London

Your Driver and Guide for the day will meet you direct at your Hotel and then the journey to Avalon begins.If traffic is good there may be time to pull in for an early morning view of Stonehenge on route - (We know a little side road that gives you a great view) First stop Glastonbury Abbey. Legend says the Abbey was founded by Joseph of Arimathea and one of the earliest Christian sites in Britian.Joseph is said to have thrust his staff into the ground at Glastonbury and it took root and grew in to a tree. The descendants of this tree can be seen in the area and are known as the Glastonbury Thorn. A sprig of this tree is plucked every year at Christmas and sent to the Queen. The Abbey was once vastly wealthy and the great rival of Westminster Abbey. Sadly King Henry VIII ordered it to be destroyed during the Dissolution of the Monasteries, now we are left with romantic ruins, and one of the best preserved medieval kitchens in Britain. But many people come here to visit the Tomb of King Arthur and Guinevere, was this a publicity stunt by medieval Monks to raise money for rebuilding work? or was Arthur really buried here? You decide.By now it may be approaching lunch time, perhaps you will want to head to the oldest pub in the area built in 1439. Just check the George and Pilgrim TripAdvisor reviews, those who have stayed the night confirm the haunted rumours to be very true!We will have time to stroll through the streets of Glastonbury - If you are in to Gemstones, Crystals, Incense, and new age shops this is your town, but there are plenty of shops and cafes to cater to all tastes.Before we tackle Glastonbury Tor we need to recharge our energy levels. The Chalice Well is the very place to do this.The well here has been in use for over 2000 years, and it's waters have a slight rusty red colour. The legend goes that Joseph of Arimathea hid the Holy Grail here, and the water runs rusty red to signify Jesus Christ's blood. (Others swear that it is the high mineral and iron content) Either way this 'Garden of Peace' is magical and many people return year after year to seek calm and tranquillity here. Fill up a bottle of water from the fountain and it's time to climb the Tor.Glastonbury Tor was known as the 'Isle of Avalon' by the Celtic Britons. The area all round was once flooded and had the appearance of an Island. Since the 12th Century this has been the Avalon from the King Arthur Legend and the place in which Arthur lies ready to save England in her time of greatest need. Whatever your personal beliefs you will certainly feel something magical when you reach St Michael's Tower on the top and see the breathtaking 360 degree view!This is the perfect day trip from London for those wanting to see some of England's beautiful countryside and areas shrouded in centuries of myths, legends, and romance. Treat yourself and take a private bespoke tour.