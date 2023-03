Completed in 1333 as England's first purpose-built prison, today this stone structure's four floors tell the history of the gaol in all its gruesome glory. The history of the Border Reivers – a group of clans who fought, kidnapped, blackmailed and killed each other in an effort to exercise control over a lawless tract of land along the Anglo-Scottish border throughout the 16th century – is also retold, along with tales of the punishments handed out in the prison. Hours can vary.