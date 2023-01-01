The ruins of Binchester Roman Fort, or Vinovia as it was originally called, lie 9.6 miles southwest of Durham. First built in wood around AD 80 and refashioned in stone early in the 2nd century, the fort was the largest in County Durham. Excavations show the remains of Dere St, the main high road from York to Hadrian's Wall, and an extraordinarily well-preserved heating system – part of the commandant's private bath suite. It's not served by public transport.

Findings from the site are displayed at the Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle.