Atop the windswept Hartlepool Headland, about 2 miles west of the centre, you can visit the underground magazines, parade ground and panoramic observation tower at the 19th-century Heugh (pronounced 'yuff') Gun Battery – one of Hartlepool's two defence batteries to return WWI fire. Deactivated weapons and military uniforms are among its museum's displays. Take bus 7 from the train station (£2.10, 10 minutes, every 10 minutes).