Laguna de Olomega

Eastern El Salvador

About 40km southeast of San Miguel is a pretty lake on which you can catch a small boat (US$15 to US$40) to minuscule Los Cerritos Island. It's great for swimming and fishing in a place of great significance to the area's original inhabitants. A taxi is your best chance of making the 30-minute trip (US$10 one way).

