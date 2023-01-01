Campamento Guerrillero

This reconstructed guerrilla camp features tatús (cave hideouts) and underground shelters connected by rickety rope bridges and dirt tracks in a patch of partially cleared woodland. It's next to the museum, uphill and to the north of the main square.

Sites within the camp include the remains of the downed helicopter that carried Lieutenant Colonel Domingo Monterrosa, head of the notorious Atlacatl Battalion, to his death. You’ll see the equipment of the FMLN’s clandestine station Radio Venceremos (We Will Win Radio), part of an elaborate hoax that used a radio transmitter rigged with explosives to bring Monterrosa’s helicopter down.