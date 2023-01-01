Once quite isolated because of a bad road, Deir Al Baramouse now has more than 100 monks in residence, plus six modern churches in addition to its restored medieval fortress (not open to the public). The gardens and entire complex here are beautiful and well-maintained, with a serene ambience. There's a wonderfully restored millstone in an alcove and, nearby, in it's oldest chapel, the Church of the Virgin Mary, there are remnants of 13th-century wall frescoes.