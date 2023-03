This wonderful and little-visited collection of 16th- to 20th-century paintings reflecting the city's cosmopolitan flair is housed in an old villa. Some delightful treasures by Margot Veillon, Theodore Frère and Gerome, and well-installed sculptures by Egyptian artist Mahmoud Mokhtar, are found among more ordinary works, but the place is definitely worth visiting. Next door is a small Calligraphy Museum. Bring your passport to enter.