Fayoum Art Center Residency

Al Fayoum

LoginSave

This project run by painter Mohamed Abla hosts classes and resident artists from around the world in the cooler months of January and February; email him for information on upcoming workshops. For the casual visitor, the onsite Caricature Museum holds an interesting collection of Egyptian political cartoons.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wadi Al Hittan

    Wadi Al Hittan

    27.81 MILES

    This Unesco World Heritage Site is home to the earliest prehistoric whale fossils ever discovered. The more than 400 basilosaurus and dorodontus (both…

  • Wadi Rayyan Protected Area

    Wadi Rayyan Protected Area

    9.2 MILES

    The 'waterfalls' in the Wadi Rayyan Protected Area are a major attraction for weekend picnickers from Cairo. The waterfalls, where one lake drains into…

  • Fayoum Pottery School

    Fayoum Pottery School

    1.03 MILES

    Established in the 1970s by Swiss artists, Evelyne Porret and Michel Pastore, this school, which trains children and adults in the local potting…

  • view ancient ruins of egypt sunrise

    Medinat Madi

    8.98 MILES

    This ancient city is one of the most isolated in Al Fayoum, but this is part of its appeal, as you’re often alone out in the blowing sand that drifts over…

  • Lake Qarun

    Lake Qarun

    11.32 MILES

    Lake Qarun is a popular weekend spot for Cairenes looking to cool down, and the lake edge is dotted with cafes and wedding pavilions. It’s not a big…

  • Pyramid of Hawara

    Pyramid of Hawara

    27.9 MILES

    About 8km southeast of Medinat Al Fayoum, on the north side of the canal Bahr Yusuf, the canal that connects Al Fayoum to the Nile, stands the dilapidated…

  • Qasr Qarun

    Qasr Qarun

    3.58 MILES

    At the western end of Lake Qarun, just east of the village of Qasr Qarun, are the ruins of ancient Dionysias, once the starting point for caravans to the…

View more attractions

Nearby Al Fayoum attractions

1. Fayoum Pottery School

1.03 MILES

Established in the 1970s by Swiss artists, Evelyne Porret and Michel Pastore, this school, which trains children and adults in the local potting…

2. Qasr Qarun

3.58 MILES

At the western end of Lake Qarun, just east of the village of Qasr Qarun, are the ruins of ancient Dionysias, once the starting point for caravans to the…

3. Medinat Madi

8.98 MILES

This ancient city is one of the most isolated in Al Fayoum, but this is part of its appeal, as you’re often alone out in the blowing sand that drifts over…

4. Wadi Rayyan Protected Area

9.2 MILES

The 'waterfalls' in the Wadi Rayyan Protected Area are a major attraction for weekend picnickers from Cairo. The waterfalls, where one lake drains into…

5. Lake Qarun

11.32 MILES

Lake Qarun is a popular weekend spot for Cairenes looking to cool down, and the lake edge is dotted with cafes and wedding pavilions. It’s not a big…

6. Waterwheels

22.5 MILES

Al Fayoum is famous for its more than 200 waterwheels, which have become a prominent symbol of the town and the oasis. These four rather rickety and…

7. Obelisk of Senusert

22.83 MILES

This red granite obelisk, dedicated to 12th-dynasty pharaoh Senusert I, stands proudly in the centre of a traffic roundabout overlooking the northern…