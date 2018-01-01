Grand Safari including Snorkeling at the Blue Hole and a Camel Ride along the Gulf of Aqaba

Pick up from your hotel by a 4x4 to be taken for a snorkeling trip to the Blu Hole. After experiencing the beautiful corals and reef fish, take a camel ride along the Gulf of Aqaba taking in the scenery as your camel strolls along the beach. You will then move on for an enthralling Jeep Safari across the desert sands to experience the colored canyons. Hike among the rocky mountains enjoying the many colors reflecting from the oxidized surfaces in the sun. Take a Jeep safari for the 240 kilometer trip from Sharm el Sheikh to the amazing colored canyon. Keep your eyes open for the local wildlife including Nubian Ibex, Red Foxes and Striped Hyenas.Hike through the different formations of the mountains with a multitude of colors reflecting in the sun. The colors are clear evidence of the oxidization of the rocky minerals millions of years ago. On your return journey stop by a sea front restaurant at Nuweiba for lunch, before continuing to Dahab for some shopping.