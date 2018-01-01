Welcome to Nuweiba
Nuweiba these days isn't much of a looker. Stretching over 15km, it lacks a defined centre or cohesive ambience, and functions primarily as a port for the Aqaba-bound ferry to Jordan. Both the port and city areas are litter strewn, fly-blown and have an air of serious neglect. Tarabin itself has become ever-more ramshackle, which is a shame because with a little sprucing up it could easily be the mellow beach-camp paradise that Dahab was a decade ago.
Private 4WD Jeep Safari and Hiking in the Colored Canyon
Take a jeep safari for the 240 kilometer trip from Sharm el Sheikh to the amazing colored canyon. Keep your eyes open for the local wildlife including Nubian Ibex, Red Foxes and Striped Hyenas.Hike through the different formations of the mountains with a multitude of colors reflecting in the sun. The colors are clear evidence of the oxidization of the rocky minerals millions of years ago.On the way back to Sharm el Sheikh, stop by the sea front restaurant at Nuweiba to have lunch, before continuing to Dahab for some shopping.Please note: Please note the hike requires a reasonable level of fitness. This tour is not recommended for large people or those suffering claustrophobia, as you will pass through narrow passages during the hike. This tour is not recommended for the elderly, those with heart conditions or other serious illnesses.
Grand Safari including Snorkeling at the Blue Hole and a Camel Ride along the Gulf of Aqaba
Pick up from your hotel by a 4x4 to be taken for a snorkeling trip to the Blu Hole. After experiencing the beautiful corals and reef fish, take a camel ride along the Gulf of Aqaba taking in the scenery as your camel strolls along the beach. You will then move on for an enthralling Jeep Safari across the desert sands to experience the colored canyons. Hike among the rocky mountains enjoying the many colors reflecting from the oxidized surfaces in the sun. Take a Jeep safari for the 240 kilometer trip from Sharm el Sheikh to the amazing colored canyon. Keep your eyes open for the local wildlife including Nubian Ibex, Red Foxes and Striped Hyenas.Hike through the different formations of the mountains with a multitude of colors reflecting in the sun. The colors are clear evidence of the oxidization of the rocky minerals millions of years ago. On your return journey stop by a sea front restaurant at Nuweiba for lunch, before continuing to Dahab for some shopping.
Egypt & Jordan Adventure
A wide-ranging adventure showcasing the region’s natural wonders and fascinating cultures, offering the perfect combination of guided excursions and free time to explore at your own pace. Our expert local leaders will share with you the archaeological and historical secrets of the ancient sites of Petra, Luxor, and the Great Pyramids of Giza. Whether it’s haggling in Cairo’s bustling bazaars or snapping a desert sunset, Egypt and Jordan will be etched into your memory like a hieroglyph.