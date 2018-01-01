Day Trip to Cairo by Bus

A tour guide will pick you up at 01:30 from your Hurghada hotel for a 5 hour coach transfer to Cairo. Upon arrival your tour guide will take you into central Cairo to wander Egyptian Museum and Inside this huge, world-famous museum you will find some of the most important treasures from Ancient Egypt. Built in neo-classical style, designed by the French architect Marcel Dourgnon the museum exceed 120,000 masterpieces. You will have free time to have your own tour and visit the Mummy room if you are interested.Your tour will continue to Giza to have lunch in a local restaurant before take you to the stunning Pyramids of Giza. The oldest of the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World you see the great Pyramid of Cheops which one of the world wonders, the Pyramid of Chephren (you have the chance to visit it from inside), and the smallest one of Mecarinus, the valley temple of Chephren. You will also see the great Sphinx and a panoramic view of the three Pyramids together. After you have viewed the ancient Pyramids, you will visit the perfume museum for a rest before you start your journey back to Hurghada.