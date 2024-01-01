Barrameya

Red Sea Coast

One of the most impressive rock-inscription collections in the Eastern Desert is at Barrameya, which fringes the Marsa Alam–Edfu road. Here in the smooth, grey rock are hunting scenes with dogs chasing ostriches, depictions of giraffes and cattle, and hieroglyphic accounts of trade expeditions.

Nearby Red Sea Coast attractions

1. Ottoman Fortress

21.61 MILES

This small fortress was built in 1571 to provide Ottoman troops with control to the port and therefore passage to Mecca. Modified several times by the…

2. Granary

21.71 MILES

Just behind the old police station is the fortress-like facade of the granary. It dates to the early 19th century and was used to store wheat that was…

3. Old Police Station

21.74 MILES

Originally an Ottoman diwan (council chamber), the once grand old police station on Al Quseir's waterfront is now a picturesque but dilapidated shell.

4. Faran Mosque

21.78 MILES

Little is known about Sheikh Al Faran, the mosque's namesake, beyond the fact that he came from the Hejaz (now Saudi Arabia), and that after his death he…

5. El Qadim

22.55 MILES

Located 7km north of Al Quseir in a small bay abutted by the Mövenpick Resort, this dive site boasts a complex network of interconnecting caves and…

6. El Kaf

26.97 MILES

An easy plunge 10km south of Al Quseir that appeals to divers of all levels, El Kaf is a canyon pitted with small caves and passages, and accented by…

7. Wadi Hammamat

27.45 MILES

The main route between the Nile and Red Sea for thousands of years, Wadi Hammamat runs from Qift, just north of Luxor, to Al Quseir. Inscriptions, remains…