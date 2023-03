Little is known about Sheikh Al Faran, the mosque's namesake, beyond the fact that he came from the Hejaz (now Saudi Arabia), and that after his death he was adopted by local sailors as their patron saint. More than 20 other pious men who died on their way to or from Mecca and who were originally from India, Morocco, West Africa and Yemen are venerated in Al Quseir. The mosque's minaret was built in 1704.