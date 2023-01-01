Convent of the Holy Virgin

At Dirunka, some 11km southwest of Asyut, this convent was built near a cave where the Holy Family are said to have taken refuge during their flight into Egypt. Some 50 nuns and monks live at the convent, built into a cliff situated about 120m above the valley. One of the monks will be happy to show you around. You will need to go by taxi (LE60 to LE80).

During the Moulid of the Virgin (a festival held in the second half of August), many thousands of pilgrims come to pray, carrying portraits of Mary and Jesus.