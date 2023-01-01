Until the Nile-side Alexan Palace, one of the city’s finest 19th-century buildings, has been renovated and reopened, the Asyut Barrage serves as the most accessible introduction to Asyut’s period of wealth. Built over the Nile between 1898 and 1902 to regulate the flow of water into the Ibrahimiyya Canal and assure irrigation of the valley as far north as Beni Suef, it also serves as a bridge across the Nile.

As the barrage still has strategic importance, photography is forbidden, so you should keep your camera out of sight.