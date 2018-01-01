Welcome to Alexandria
The 19th century kick-started a cosmopolitan makeover and renaissance when Alexandria became one of the Mediterranean's key commercial hubs. This revival was cut short in the 1950s by President Nasser's nationalism. Today the imposing modern library of Alexandria sits amid faded remnants of the once-grand seafront Corniche, as a symbol of the city's latest incarnation as Egypt's cultural capital.
Private Tour: Alexandria Day Trip from Cairo
The second largest city in Egypt, Alexandria has an atmosphere that is more Mediterranean than Middle Eastern and is famous for its Roman remains. Alexandria was founded by Alexander the Great in 312 B.C., and was the capital of Graeco-Roman Egypt.Your first stop in this historic city is the catacombs of Kom ash-Shuqqafa, a Roman burial site whose family tomb reveals the merging of Egyptian and Roman art and architecture. Descend below ground to visit the tomb and Caracalla Hall. Back above ground, continue to Pompey's Pillar, an 82-foot (25-meter) granite column built to honor Emperor Diocletian, who freed the besieged city and brought food to its starving people. Continuing the Roman theme, the next site your guide will show you is the Roman amphitheater, possibly the best preserved Roman site in Egypt. The site also includes the remains of a Roman street and homes. After lunch (included) you will visit the famous Alexandria Library. In contrast to the ancient architecture found throughout Egypt, the Norwegian-designed building is a striking piece of modern design. A copy of every book published in the world is kept in the library, making it one of the great literary sites in the world. The library also houses several exhibitions relating to the history of Egypt and a display of rare antique books (additional cost).
Day 7: Cairo (B)Following a hotel breakfast, perhaps choose to use your remaining time in Cairo on an optional tour. Perhaps take a 12-hour trip to Alexandria (additional cost) to discover this seaside city, seeing its 15th-century Qaitbay Citadel, spectacular new Alexandria Library, and Roman catacombs.
Alexandria Day Tour from Cairo
Alexandria is a famous city which was built by Alexander the Great. The city is located beside the Mediterranean Sea. It has a rich historical heritage since ancient Egyptian times. The city connected between the Egyptian civilization and Greco Roman civilization. Start your lovely day by meeting your guide at your hotel; take your high way from Cairo (about 3 hours' drive each way), arrive in the famous city then you will start exploring the city with your tour guide who will explain for you the old history of Alexandria. Your tour guide will talk with your about old Alexandria and the lighthouse of Alexandria, you will visit Roman catacombs of Kom ash-Shuqqafa, consisting of 3 levels for burial rooms which was discovered by donkey in 1901. Head to the Pompey Pillar, largest pillar in Egypt, listen to many stories about it with qualified Egyptologist tour guide. Then drive to fortress for Qaitbay locating beside the sea. Finally you will explore by yourself the famous library (new Alexandria library) which has the fourth rank among the libraries all over the world. Take your lunch at a good quality seafood restaurant overlooking the Mediterranean, then you will go back directly to your hotel in Cairo.
Day 9: Cairo [B]Free time and overnight hotel accommodation or optional trip to Alexandria from Cairo.
Alexandria Day Trip from Cairo
Meet your guide in central Cairo and board your air-conditioned coach with your guide. Then, enjoy the views on your approximately 3-hour journey to Egypt’s second-largest city.Fringing the Mediterranean, Alexandria was founded by Alexander the Great in 312 BC and is steeped in history. On arrival, head for the Catacombs of Kom ash-Shuqqafa. Spread over three levels, these gloomy tunnels are the world’s largest known Roman burial site. Descend by spiral staircase to peer at their chambers, frescos and sculptures. You'll also see the triclinium, a banqueting room where relatives held feasts for the dead.Back in daylight, visit the former site of the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the long-gone structure that was one of the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World. Walk the ramparts of Fort Qaitbey, the 15th-century citadel that stands on the lighthouse’s remains and absorb the ocean views.Break for lunch (own expense) before your tour takes you to the new Alexandria Library. Inspired by the defunct ancient library, this 21st-century architectural wonder resembles a vast, sunlit disc. Head inside to marvel at its echoing reading rooms and chambers; the space houses around eight million books!Finish at the impressive Alexandria National Museum. Here, stroll around the fascinating Greek and Roman relics, many recovered from under the sea, and the medieval and modern displays that tell the city's incredible story.Afterward, return to your coach for your journey to Cairo and a drop-off at your original start point.
Sail along canals as you pass by recreated scenes of life in ancient Egypt, all painstakingly produced with the utmost detail and authenticity. The one-hour guided cruise will introduce you to the history and lifestyle of Egypt in the time of pharoahs. Pass by scenes of everyday life, along with recreations of famous events such as the discovery of baby Moses floating on the Nile.A popular attraction at The Pharaonic Village is the replica of King Tutankhamun's tomb as it was when discovered by Howard Carter in 1922. With the original tomb in the Valley of Kings long emptied of its treasures, this is a great chance to see the amazing sight if Egypt's only untouched pharoah's tomb. You can also learn about the ancient technique of mummification at a demonstration of the process. There is also an Islamic and Christian Museum dedicated to the two main religions of Egypt, as well as a newly opened exhibit detailing the history of Alexandria.