10-Day Ancient Egypt Tour with Nile Cruise

Day 1: Arrive in Cairo airport, meet and assist with our representative and transfer to your hotel with A/C van, check-in and overnight at the hotel. Day 2: Saqqara [B, L]After breakfast meet your guide and your driver and start your tour in Giza in the West bank of the River, visit Giza complex Pyramids and the sphinx then drive south to Saqqara to visit the step pyramids of king Zoser, have lunch in a restaurant overlooking the pyramids then drive back to your hotel and overnight. Day 3: Cairo [B, L]After breakfast meet your guide and your driver and start your tour in Cairo in the East bank of the River, visit the Egyptian museum where you can see the collection of king Tut then visit the oldest part of Cairo where you can see the hanging church then drive to Khan El Khailily market the oldest market in Cairo and walking through Al Muiz street, have lunch during the tour then back to the hotel for overnight in Cairo.Day 4: Aswan [B]After breakfast, check out transfer to Cairo airport to catch your Flight to Aswan, arrival Aswan meet your guide and your representative then start your day tour to visit Philae temple by motor boat on the Nile as that temple located on an Island then visit the High Dam, transfer to the the Hotel, check-in and overnight Day 5: Aswan [B,L,D]After breakfast and check-out (Abu Simbel option without missing the felucca ride) - Island Felucca trip, transfer to your cruise boat , embarkation before lunch, lunch on board the cruise sail to Komombo, dinner and overnight on board. Day 6: Aswan [B,L,D]After breakfast, walking to Komombo temple visit the temple of Komombo, back to the boat start sailing to Edfu, have lunch on board then visit Edfu temple or Hours Temple by horse carriage, then cruise to Luxor dinner and overnight on board.Day 7: Luxor [B,L,D]After breakfast, cross to the West bank in Luxor to visit the valley of the Kings, Hatshepsut temple and Colossi of Memnon. Day 8: Luxor [B]After breakfast, disembark we will cross to the eastern bank of Nile to see the temples of Karnak and Luxor. Luxor temple was built for the worship of god Amon Ra. Karnak Temples include several temples and begins with the spectacular avenue of Rams. Transfer to Luxor airport to catch your flight to Cairo, arrival meet your representative and transfer to your hotel, check-in and overnight in Cairo. Day 9: Cairo [B]Free time and overnight hotel accommodation or optional trip to Alexandria from Cairo.Day 10: Cairo [B]After breakfast, check-out for transfer to Cairo airport for flight back home.