Welcome to Loja

Once upon a time, Loja was the thriving base from which Spanish conquistadors sallied forth to explore the jungle just over the mountains. Loja's main lure will always be its proximity to one of Ecuador's most diverse protected areas, the vast Parque Nacional Podocarpus, spanning chilly highland páramo (grassland) and sweltering jungle within its wild confines (and, indeed, the chilled traveler hangout of Vilcabamba just south of town).

Read More

But Loja boasts plenty of bait itself. Its cuisine, its musical traditions and its university are known across Ecuador and beyond. Its streets, although traffic-clogged and a tad tame after Cuenca, offer inroads into the local culture its more famous rival to the north cannot. Lying dramatically along the bottom of the Valle de Cuxibamba, Loja's surrounding slopes are fringed with the country's main coffee plantations, and several miradors (viewpoints) offer unforgettable city views.

Read Less

Top experiences in Loja

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Loja activities

$162 Private & Custom Tours

Vilcabamba to Cuenca Shuttle

Do not worry about how to get to Cuenca, Loja or Vilcabamba, pre-book your private English/Spanish speaking professional driver and relax on-board a shuttle van for up to 6 guest. Affordable, competitively priced door-to-door private shuttle service. A private shuttle means no stops and only your party is on board. Your schedule is our schedule! To book your transfer simply provide your detailed pick up location or flight (number and time) and drop of location or hotel (name and address) reservation information during the booking process. Once you complete your online booking, you'll receive your confirmation and travel voucher instantly. Then simply present your voucher to your driver when you arrive.
See More Activities

Loja in detail