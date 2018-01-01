Welcome to Loja
But Loja boasts plenty of bait itself. Its cuisine, its musical traditions and its university are known across Ecuador and beyond. Its streets, although traffic-clogged and a tad tame after Cuenca, offer inroads into the local culture its more famous rival to the north cannot. Lying dramatically along the bottom of the Valle de Cuxibamba, Loja's surrounding slopes are fringed with the country's main coffee plantations, and several miradors (viewpoints) offer unforgettable city views.
Top experiences in Loja
Amazing hotels and hostels
Loja activities
