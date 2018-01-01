Welcome to Loja

Once upon a time, Loja was the thriving base from which Spanish conquistadors sallied forth to explore the jungle just over the mountains. Loja's main lure will always be its proximity to one of Ecuador's most diverse protected areas, the vast Parque Nacional Podocarpus, spanning chilly highland páramo (grassland) and sweltering jungle within its wild confines (and, indeed, the chilled traveler hangout of Vilcabamba just south of town).

