Amazon Tour in Ecuador: Puyo Day Trip from Baños
Your day trip to the Amazon jungle starts with meeting at a central location in Baños at 8:30 am. There, you will meet your prepared and experienced leaders and board a private vehicle to head to Puyo. After approximately 1 hour, you will reach Puyo where your first stop will be a rescue center for animals. Here, you will see monkeys, ocelots and caimans. We will then head to the camp in Hola Vida Reserve, an ecological reserve of 225 hectares dedicated to the conservation of the environment. You will first head with your guide to visit a beautiful waterfall located about two hours away from the cabins in the reserve. Once there, you will have a chance to swim and enjoy the tranquility of the forest. Spend some time here, taking in the atmosphere and stunning settings, which make this area a memorable place. Then, it is time to head back to the cabins and camp. On your way back, you will pass through and explore the jungle with your guide. Learn about the rainforest and its flora and fauna and try to spot interesting flowers and birds. Once you reach the cabins, you will enjoy a delicious and traditional lunch and then head on an exciting paddle canoe ride on the Puyo river. After 30-minutes of fun in the river, you will visit a viewpoint to admire an exceptional view of the rainforest and then continue your tour by visiting a Quichua indigenous community. See the people and how they make necklaces and bracelets. Here, you can also try and practice the blowpipe and paint your faces with achiote, which is a natural paint. After a fun-filled jungle adventure, you will be taken back to Baños.
4-Day Baños Private Guided Tour from Cuenca
Day 1: Cuenca, Ingapirca and Davil's Nose Train Our tour guide will pick you up at your hotel or meeting place at 8:00am. After a one and a half hour drive we will arrive at Ingapirca. You will have enough time for exploring, so you can admire and learn about the Inca ruins. Later we'll drive through the Ecuadorian highlands with their beautiful views to arrive in Alausi. This charming town is known for the "Devil's Nose Train" which is one of the most challenging railways in the world. After lunch you will board this famous train for an exciting ride that will take about 2 ½ hours. Upon your arrival at the train station in Sibambe be ready to enjoy the rich cultural, folklore and handicrafts made and performed by local people. Upon your arrival back in Alausi your guide will take you to the Hotel. Day 2: Alausi - Riobamba - Baños Drive from Alausi through the Avenue of the Volcanoes. Our first stop will be Colta, a little town where the Spanish founded the first city in Ecuador. Here you will also find the first catholic church built in the country. Later, depending on the weather, you will be able to take pictures of snow-capped mountains, including Tungurugua and Chimborazo, the highest peak in Ecuador. Upon arrival in Baños, check in at your hotel and enjoy a free afternoon to relax at the hot springs, in your hotel, or take a walk to explore the city and surroundings on your own. Day 3: Waterfalls route & Amazon rainforest After a half an hour drive we will take a short hike to visit the "Treehouse" where the National Geographic photo contest winner was taken. Later we will drive for about an hour, making several stops along the waterfalls route, before reaching “Pailon del Diablo” waterfall. After a two kilometer hike we will reach this magical place, one of the ten largest waterfalls found around here. After lunch we will drive to Puyo and the Amazon Rainforest. Once there, we will visit a rescue center where you will learn about the flora and fauna of the area.” Day 4: Baños - Cuenca After a trip full of adventure, we will depart at 9:00 am and return to Cuenca. Drop of in Quito available for an extra cost