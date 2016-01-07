10-Day Trip in the Ecuadorian Amazon

Day 1: Arrival in Quito (D)Transfer to your hotel, meeting with your guide and welcome cocktail or dinner (your choice). Day 2: Quito - Coca - First community stopTransfer out to the airport to take a 30 minutes flight to Coca. Arrived in Coca, transportation to Shiripuno. 2 hours of canoe to the first community. Meeting with the community; amazing nature and people. Camping night. Day 3: Transportation and arrival to the community Travel deeper into the Amazon jungle, first on the Shiripuno river and then on the Cononaco river, arrival at a small community known as the Bowomano. During the trip you will be able to observe the natural habitats of river turtles, macaws, toucans, and tapirs. We will reach our community by sundown.Day 4: Community Activities (B/L/D)After an early breakfast and a short canoe ride, we will hike to a giant ceiba, the largest tree in the forest. We will learn and try tree the Huaorani climbing techniques. After this, we will arrive to a beautiful lagoon, and navigate silently through the lakes and forests and observe the Hoatzin, birds, diurnal baths, and other animals. Day 5: Community activities (B/L/D) After breakfast, we will have the option to do a hunting day, the hunt, is very important for the Huaorani community and their lives depend on it; they do this traditionally in the beautiful jungle.Day 6: Community ActivitiesEnjoy a full day of adrenaline with piranha fishing! The lure of the Amazon rain forest and thrill of trying to catch one of the most "infamous" fish in the world will make this day unique and unforgettable. Day 7: Community ActivitiesWake-up early to travel down the river and discover amazingly beautiful salty ponds. Observe big groups of scarlet macaws, blue and yellow macaws, parrots and a lot of other bird species that vary depending on the season. Upon returning to Bameno, the community will have an artisan craft fair. There will also be a cultural presentation with traditional dance, chants and stories. A wonderful way to end your stay at the community. Day 8: After breakfast, we will head up the Cononaco river, during our trip we make our way through a thriving rain forest ecosystem. We will make some stops in different Huaorani houses. At the end of the day we will camp in a Huaorani family. Day 9: Amazon rainforest - Coca - QuitoArrival to Coca to take your flight back to Quito. Afternoon visit of Quito (included) and optional evening activities. Night in Quito.Day 10: Quito - Transfer out.Transfer out to the airport. Your guide will pick you up at your hotel and leave you at the airport for your international flight (airport assistance included).