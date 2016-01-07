Welcome to Coca
Though decidedly not a destination in itself, Coca isn't altogether charmless – an attractive little park adorns the center, and a pretty malecón (waterfront) runs along the riverfront, anchored by the excellent Museo Arqueológico Centro Cultural de Orellana (MACCO) that opened in 2016. A stunning new suspension bridge now spans the Napo, taking traffic bound down Via Auca towards Tiguino (another starting point for rainforest forays).
Top experiences in Coca
Recent articles
Coca activities
6-Night Kayak Tour of Yasuni National Park from Quito
*Itinerary is subject to change without previous notice due to weather, National Park regulations or notifications, availability and unforeseeable circumstances.
10-Day Trip in the Ecuadorian Amazon
Day 1: Arrival in Quito (D)Transfer to your hotel, meeting with your guide and welcome cocktail or dinner (your choice). Day 2: Quito - Coca - First community stopTransfer out to the airport to take a 30 minutes flight to Coca. Arrived in Coca, transportation to Shiripuno. 2 hours of canoe to the first community. Meeting with the community; amazing nature and people. Camping night. Day 3: Transportation and arrival to the community Travel deeper into the Amazon jungle, first on the Shiripuno river and then on the Cononaco river, arrival at a small community known as the Bowomano. During the trip you will be able to observe the natural habitats of river turtles, macaws, toucans, and tapirs. We will reach our community by sundown.Day 4: Community Activities (B/L/D)After an early breakfast and a short canoe ride, we will hike to a giant ceiba, the largest tree in the forest. We will learn and try tree the Huaorani climbing techniques. After this, we will arrive to a beautiful lagoon, and navigate silently through the lakes and forests and observe the Hoatzin, birds, diurnal baths, and other animals. Day 5: Community activities (B/L/D) After breakfast, we will have the option to do a hunting day, the hunt, is very important for the Huaorani community and their lives depend on it; they do this traditionally in the beautiful jungle.Day 6: Community ActivitiesEnjoy a full day of adrenaline with piranha fishing! The lure of the Amazon rain forest and thrill of trying to catch one of the most "infamous" fish in the world will make this day unique and unforgettable. Day 7: Community ActivitiesWake-up early to travel down the river and discover amazingly beautiful salty ponds. Observe big groups of scarlet macaws, blue and yellow macaws, parrots and a lot of other bird species that vary depending on the season. Upon returning to Bameno, the community will have an artisan craft fair. There will also be a cultural presentation with traditional dance, chants and stories. A wonderful way to end your stay at the community. Day 8: After breakfast, we will head up the Cononaco river, during our trip we make our way through a thriving rain forest ecosystem. We will make some stops in different Huaorani houses. At the end of the day we will camp in a Huaorani family. Day 9: Amazon rainforest - Coca - QuitoArrival to Coca to take your flight back to Quito. Afternoon visit of Quito (included) and optional evening activities. Night in Quito.Day 10: Quito - Transfer out.Transfer out to the airport. Your guide will pick you up at your hotel and leave you at the airport for your international flight (airport assistance included).
Amazon wildlife and cultural experience
DAY 1 Napo Cultural Center is located on the south bank of the Napo River, the largest Ecuadorian tributary to the Amazon, and lies within the Yasuni National Park. The journey begins from the town of Coca on comfortable motor boats, for about two hours; during this time a box lunch, coffee and water is provided. You will see birds such as herons, kingfishers, terns and other Amazonian shorebirds as well as beautiful riverside landscapes. Upon arriving at Napo Cultural Center, visitors are warmly welcomed with a refreshing traditional drink and immediately taken to their cabins amidst the teeming wilderness found on one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth. In the afternoon, enjoy a short hike to one of our canopy towers to enjoy the panoramic view of the rainforest and chances to spot some of the 600 bird species and 12 monkey species, enjoy a beautiful sunset Return for dinner and rest. DAY 2 Breakfast and early departure on board the boat to visit the amazing parrot and parakeet clay licks, which brings visitors face to face with approximately 11 species of parrots (incuding parrotlets and macaws), depending on the seasons and weather conditions. We end this morning with a visit to the “Kuri Muyu” Interpretation Center run by the women of the community. Here we offer the chance to get to know the Kichwa culture, their crafts, traditions and use of natural resources directly with people from the community. We return for lunch and rest at the lodge. In the afternoon, hiking towards the Añangu stream to visit environments including wetland, upland forest and seasonally flooded forest. Once at Añangu stream you will board a small canoe and head down the river in a spectacular adventure through the forest with opportunities to see nightlife alligators and to listen to the sounds of nature at its purest. If you are more adventurer you can do kayaking at Napo River. Return to hotel in motorized canoes, Traditional typical dinner. DAY 3 Optional activity at 4: 30 am to share one of the ancient rituals of the Kichwa culture, cooking wayusa to energize the body listen to the kichwa songs and dream interpretation. Then be ready for a hearthy breakfast, before taking amotorized canoe back to the city of Coca arriving approximately at 10 am.
La Selva Lodge - 5 Day Independent Adventure
Head deep into the Amazon Basin to La Selva Lodge on tranquil Garzacocha Lake, itself connected to the massive Amazon River system. Walk on raised platforms and paths through the jungle, spot birds from a canopy-level tower, fish for piranha from dug-out canoes, look for caiman on night paddles, or simply relax in the hammock of your luxury cabana. La Selva's gourmet food and friendly, knowledgeable staff make it even easier to enjoy this paradise of unparalleled biodiversity.
La Selva Lodge - 4 Day Independent Adventure
Head deep into the Amazon Basin to La Selva Lodge on Garzacocha Lake, a tranquil body of water connected to the massive Amazon River system. Walk on raised platforms and paths through the jungle, spot birds from a canopy-level tower, fish for piranha from dug-out canoes, look for caiman on night paddles, or simply relax in the hammock of your luxury cabana. La Selva's gourmet food and friendly, knowledgeable staff make it even easier to enjoy this paradise of unparalleled biodiversity.
Ecuador Amazon, Hot Springs & Volcanoes
If you're short on time but still want to experience the awe-inspiring majesty of hot springs and volcanos, look no further than this trip packed with Ecuadorian highlights. Among these are a jaunt through the Amazon jungle, a trip to the Papallacta hot springs, and a visit to the Otavalo handicraft market for souvenirs (because lava is kind of hard to pack in your suitcase). Throw in 2 nights in a luxury Amazon lodge and an overnight in a historic hacienda, and you'll have made a month's worth of memories in only nine days.