4- or 5-Day Galapagos Island Hopping Tour

Day 1: Arrive at the Baltra (GPS) airport and meet your English speaking guide who will take you to the port of Puerto Ayora on Santa Cruz Island. Enjoy lunch before heading to Isabela Island at 2pm via the public speedboat (capacity of the boat 24 people). The ride has a duration of 3-hours and can be bumpy. It is recommended you prepare yourself with motion sickness pills and a waterproof jacket. Upon arrival, you will head to the Flamingo Lagoon, which is the largest coastal lagoon found in the Galapagos and is one of the main reproductive sites for the grand majority of flamingos. Overnight will be at San Vicente Hotel or La Laguna Hotel on Isabela Island. Day 2: After breakfast, hike up the Sierra Negra Volcano which has one of the largest basaltic calderas in the Galapagos. This hike takes approximately 4 hours. It starts at 870 meters of altitude and at the top of the crater you will have reached 1040 m. Enjoy island views and the opportunity to observe up to seven species of finch and rich vegetation. In the afternoon visit Concha de Perla, a shallow, calm bay with crystal clear water, to snorkel with some of the marine life. Galapagos National Park regulations do not allow touching or approaching any wild animals. Overnight will be at San Vicente Hotel or La Laguna Hotel on Isabela Island .Day 3: At 6am board the public speedboat to Puerto Ayora on Santa Cruz Island (duration about 2,5 hours). After breakfast you will visit the Charles Darwin Research Station, which is home to world-famous Galapagos tortoises ranging from tiny hatchlings to enormous adults. After lunch you may visit Tortuga Bay to enjoy white sand, blue waters, resident marine iguanas, and, sometimes, flamingos. Overnight will be at Fernandina Hotel or Dejavu Hotel on Santa Cruz Island. Day 4: Only included in 5-day option After breakfast, board a small speedboat for a day tour to visit Santa Fe island. After about 1.5 to 2-hours of navigating you will reach the island where you can snorkel to observe the marine life and visit the island where a guide will tell you about the history and geography. Lunch will take place on board and then afterwards you will head back to Puerto Ayora. Overnight will be at Fernandina Hotel or Dejavu Hotel. Day 5: After, transport returns you to Baltra Airport with a visit to Los Gemelos twin craters along the way to peer into a pair of enormous volcanic craters that the jungle has slowly taken over. Please note: this itinerary is subject to change without notice due to seasonal changes, inclement weather conditions, hotel and tour availability, and Galapagos National Park policy. Please note: it is recommended to arrive before 11am in Baltra if you would like to do this itinerary. In the event you arrive later, the itinerary may be altered.