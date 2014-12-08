Welcome to Puerto Ayora
Galapagos Islands Airport Arrival Transfer
Upon arrival at Baltra airport, you'll travel by coach to the tip of the Itabaca canal, where you'll proceed by a public ferry service in the Island of Santa Cruz. Transport will be waiting for you on the other side in order to take you to Puerto Ayora, the hotel zone on Santa Cruz Island. On the way to your hotel and if you're not too tired, you'll have the opportunity to visit the lava tunnels and a turtle reserve. Opt for a visit to the scientific Charles Darwin Station, where you can learn more about the Galapagos Islands, including the species that live in this enchanted place, its origin, the theory of evolution, the conservation programs and have the opportunity to observe some giant turtles in captivity. The Charles Darwin Station is home to Lonesome George, the last living Pinta tortoise and is a must-see landmark when visiting the Galapagos. Note: Transfers are only available for flights operated by LAN Airlines
4- or 5-Day Galapagos Island Hopping Tour
Day 1: Arrive at the Baltra (GPS) airport and meet your English speaking guide who will take you to the port of Puerto Ayora on Santa Cruz Island. Enjoy lunch before heading to Isabela Island at 2pm via the public speedboat (capacity of the boat 24 people). The ride has a duration of 3-hours and can be bumpy. It is recommended you prepare yourself with motion sickness pills and a waterproof jacket. Upon arrival, you will head to the Flamingo Lagoon, which is the largest coastal lagoon found in the Galapagos and is one of the main reproductive sites for the grand majority of flamingos. Overnight will be at San Vicente Hotel or La Laguna Hotel on Isabela Island. Day 2: After breakfast, hike up the Sierra Negra Volcano which has one of the largest basaltic calderas in the Galapagos. This hike takes approximately 4 hours. It starts at 870 meters of altitude and at the top of the crater you will have reached 1040 m. Enjoy island views and the opportunity to observe up to seven species of finch and rich vegetation. In the afternoon visit Concha de Perla, a shallow, calm bay with crystal clear water, to snorkel with some of the marine life. Galapagos National Park regulations do not allow touching or approaching any wild animals. Overnight will be at San Vicente Hotel or La Laguna Hotel on Isabela Island .Day 3: At 6am board the public speedboat to Puerto Ayora on Santa Cruz Island (duration about 2,5 hours). After breakfast you will visit the Charles Darwin Research Station, which is home to world-famous Galapagos tortoises ranging from tiny hatchlings to enormous adults. After lunch you may visit Tortuga Bay to enjoy white sand, blue waters, resident marine iguanas, and, sometimes, flamingos. Overnight will be at Fernandina Hotel or Dejavu Hotel on Santa Cruz Island. Day 4: Only included in 5-day option After breakfast, board a small speedboat for a day tour to visit Santa Fe island. After about 1.5 to 2-hours of navigating you will reach the island where you can snorkel to observe the marine life and visit the island where a guide will tell you about the history and geography. Lunch will take place on board and then afterwards you will head back to Puerto Ayora. Overnight will be at Fernandina Hotel or Dejavu Hotel. Day 5: After, transport returns you to Baltra Airport with a visit to Los Gemelos twin craters along the way to peer into a pair of enormous volcanic craters that the jungle has slowly taken over. Please note: this itinerary is subject to change without notice due to seasonal changes, inclement weather conditions, hotel and tour availability, and Galapagos National Park policy. Please note: it is recommended to arrive before 11am in Baltra if you would like to do this itinerary. In the event you arrive later, the itinerary may be altered.
Full-Day Tour to Santa Fe and Playa Escondida
After pickup between 7am - 7:30am, begin your day with a transfer from your hotel to Puerto Ayora dock and then ready to board the yacht Queen Karen I that will take you to the island " Santa Fe " which is 9 sq. mi. (24 sq. km.) and sits 164ft (60m) above sea level.It's one of the central island and only place to visit an amazing turquoise water bay protected by a natural barrier of rocks, on which colonies of sea lions and hawks are seen flying over. It is home to one of the two species of land iguanas of the islands, whose main food is the leaves and fruits of the large and thick cactus. Crabs, night herons, sea iguanas, mockingbirds and ground doves are seen frequently. The bay throughout its length and breadth is excellent for swimming and snorkeling. Sea turtles, rays, wolves, fish and the clear and warm water are attractive only. Once all the activities are done, you'll return to Puerto Ayora.
6-Day Galapagos Tour: Los Tuneles
Day 1: Baltra - Isabela (L-D)Pick up in Baltra Airport to then head to Puerto Ayora (Santa Cruz Island). Take the public speedboat to Isabela around 2 p.m. (2.5-hour ride). After arriving in Isabela, you'll head to the Flamingos Lagoon, the largest coastal lagoon and one of the main reproductive sites for flamingos in Galápagos.Accommodation in selected class hotels. Day 2: Isabela Island (B-L-D)Head for a full day tour of Sierra Negra Volcano, located 13 miles from Puerto Villamil. Hike the crater and enjoy the view before continuing to Volcan Chico, a still active volcano which warms the surrounding grounds (box lunch will be provided). Spend the afternoon snorkeling in Concha Perla with sea lions, colorful varieties of fish and sea turtles (snorkeling equipment is included: tube, mask, fins). Accommodation in selected class hotels.Day 3: Isabela Island (B-L-D)The tour begins at 8 a.m. via speedboat and the first stop is a small islet in the middle of the ocean, home to pelicans, blue-footed boobies, and sea lions. The Finados snorkeling site is the next stop; swim with sea turtles, tintoreras sharks, trumpetfish and surgeon fish. Once there, the speedboat navigates through various spots in and around the Lava Tunnels. Do some more snorkeling and enjoy some short walks while observing the landscape and wildlife inhabiting the area. Accommodation in selected class hotels.Day 4: Isabela Island (B-L-D)Visit Tintores Islet, named after the white-tip sharks known as 'tintoreras' which come to rest in its clear waters. Get close to endemic wildlife such as penguins and sea lions. Snorkel and swim next to colorful fish, sharks and rays. In the afternoon, visit Humedales Complex which includes an exhaustive visit to The Giant Tortoise Breeding Center, Muro de las Lágrimas, Mirador Orchidia viewpoint and El Estero de Isabela.Accommodation in selected class hotels. Day 5: Santa Cruz Island (B-L-D)At 6 a.m. approximately, take the public speedboat to Puerto Ayora, where the guide will be waiting. Check in at the hotel and take off to visit the Highlands of Santa Cruz Island. Enjoy a visit to see giant tortoises in their natural habitat. In the afternoon, head to the Ch. Darwin Research Station and observe colorful land iguanas and a large variety of Galápagos Giant tortoises brought from the most important islands in the archipelago.Accommodation in selected class hotels. Day 6: Baltra Airport (B)Transfer to Baltra Airport. On the way out stop by The Twins (Los Gemelos). Tour ends upon the arrival to the airport to catch plane to either Quito or Guayaquil.
Full-Day Tour Isabela and Tintoreras
Early morning, meet in the lobby of your hotel for pick-up, before navigating to Isabela Island, a travel of approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. Upon arrival visit Los Humedales, the Breeding Center and Concha Perla Beach for swim and snorkel experience. Later, visit Las Tintoreras, a small island located south of Puerto Villamil. This bay is surrounded by turquoise water, where you can see several marine animals such as turtles, boobies, sea wolves, iguanas, etc. Your bilingual guide will be with you for assistance from start to finish for full explanation of interest points and activities. Return to the dock of Puerto Ayora, where your tour will end.Isabela Island is the largest of islands which make up the archipelago of islands Galapagos. With its great diversity of flora and fauna, glorious beaches, and abundance of history, it is one of the great attractions travelers seek in Ecuador.
Galapagos Excursions Pass
1. Galapagos History Excursion and Airport to Hotel Private Transfer We will welcome you at the Baltra airport to take you to your hotel on the Santa Cruz island. Your transfer will begin by bus ride to the tip of the Itabaca channel, where you will proceed by public ferry service in the Island of Santa Cruz. On the way, visit the lava tunnels and a Turtle reserve. Visit to the Scientific Charles Darwin Station, where you can learn more about the Galápagos Island and observe Giant Turtles in captivity.Available everyday with airport pick-up.2. Tortuga Beach and Bay Tour (8 hours)In the morning excursion to Tortuga Bay Beach, after 40-minute walk (approx.) we will arrive at one of the most beautiful beaches in the Islands with time to swim and enjoy the beach. Free time for lunch (not included). In the afternoon tour around the bay aboard a yacht, we start with a visit to “La Lobería”, named because for the presence of sea lions. Here you will be able to swim or snorkel.Next, we precede to the “Canal del Amor” (Channel of Love). Observe reef sharks from a viewpoint; from here we continue with a short walk to see the marine iguanas that inhabit in “Playa de los Perros”. We will also visit Punta Estrada.Tour available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Pick-up Hours: 7:45 – 8:15am3. Santa Fe Island in Yacht TourDepart at 8:00am where we navigate for approximately 45 minutes in an exclusive artisan fishing yacht.The tour begins once we arrive at Santa Fe, where we will watch birds in the cliffs of the island. We will enter the Santa Fe Bay and do a dinghy ride to observe colonies of sea lions, blue footed boobies and marine iguanas. If conditions are favorable, we will be able to observe “Tintoreras” or Galápagos Sharks. On this island we will find sea turtles, stingrays and a wide fish diversity in the Marine Aquarium area.The tour will proceed to “Playa Escondida” for snorkeling, where we will be able to see Galapagos sharks and a colony of sea lions, then returning to Puerto Ayora in the afternoon.Available everyday with pick-up hours: 6:00am – 8:00am4. Sustainable Coffee Plantation Excursion and Hotel to Airport Private TransferOur tour guide will pick you up at your hotel to go to the canal of Itabaca, where a ferry will take you to Baltra Island. In the way, visit a coffee plantation which is part of a social responsibility program. This organic coffee cultivation contributes to the conservation of plants and soil making a model of sustainable tourism.Available everyday with airport drop-off.