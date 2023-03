This historic 125-year-old bakery, comes complete with an original old stone oven, which is itself around a century old. Not only is it a good photo op, but it sells incredibly good sweet bread, baked every morning using the traditional technique – in the stone oven, 90 loaves at a time. Pick up a loaf the way it was made in the 1800s.

Find it two blocks northwest of El Morro's church.