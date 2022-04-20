Eat
La Choza de Don Wilson
Almost everyone comes to this unassuming restaurant for an excellent fillet of trout and shots of aguardiente (sugarcane alcohol). They also have rooms …
Slip into this tiny village’s steamy, therapeutic waters to soothe sore muscles or combat the high-altitude chill. At Termas de Papallacta, more than a dozen sparkling pools offer the country’s most luxurious thermal-baths experience. The main spa complex is 1.8 miles (3km) above the village of Papallacta and is a good day trip from Quito, 42 miles/67km (two hours) away. Be prepared for cold nights and intense sun.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Papallacta.
