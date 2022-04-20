Papallacta

Slip into this tiny village’s steamy, therapeutic waters to soothe sore muscles or combat the high-altitude chill. At Termas de Papallacta, more than a dozen sparkling pools offer the country’s most luxurious thermal-baths experience. The main spa complex is 1.8 miles (3km) above the village of Papallacta and is a good day trip from Quito, 42 miles/67km (two hours) away. Be prepared for cold nights and intense sun.

    La Choza de Don Wilson

    Almost everyone comes to this unassuming restaurant for an excellent fillet of trout and shots of aguardiente (sugarcane alcohol). They also have rooms …

