Slip into this tiny village’s steamy, therapeutic waters to soothe sore muscles or combat the high-altitude chill. At Termas de Papallacta, more than a dozen sparkling pools offer the country’s most luxurious thermal-baths experience. The main spa complex is 1.8 miles (3km) above the village of Papallacta and is a good day trip from Quito, 42 miles/67km (two hours) away. Be prepared for cold nights and intense sun.