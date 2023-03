The Jorupe Reserve is run by Fundación Jocotoco outside of Macará. Primarily a bird-watching reserve, Jorupe is home to the white-tailed jay, blue-crowned motmot and Ecuadorian trogon. Hire a taxi ($3) to take you to the reserve about 5km down the road from Macará toward Sozoronga, but be sure to book ahead of your visit.

It's advisable to arrange a visit beforehand and – to enjoy the reserve at its optimum – stay over in the lodge.