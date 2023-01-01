Asilo de la Paz

From the village of Puerto Velasco Ibarra, a road runs inland uphill for 7km to this official visitor site. A chiva (truck with bench seats) goes up twice a day at 6am (returning at 7:30am) and 3pm (returning at 4:30pm); one way $1. Or you can hire a truck ($50 return). Here you can see lumbering giant tortoises, the natural spring that supported Floreana and the caves where the first settlers lived. You might also see the endemic medium tree finch, which exists only on Floreana.