Just across Canal Bolívar, Punta Espinoza houses marine iguanas (too many to count), which can be seen sunning themselves on the black lava formations – a dramatic sight that looks like a museum diorama on dinosaurs come to life. Flightless cormorants nest nearby and Galápagos penguins, turtles and sea lions can be seen frolicking in a fine display of multi-species tolerance in the nearby lagoon.