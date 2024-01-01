Iglesia de Santa Clara

Santo Domingo

LoginSave

Home to the first nunnery in the New World, built in 1552. Years after being sacked by Drake and his men (who apparently hated all things Catholic), it was rebuilt with funds from the Spanish Crown. The somewhat imposing whitewashed facade has a severe Renaissance-style portal with a gable containing a bust of St Claire.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Catedral Primada de America (First Cathedral of the Americas), Zona Colonial (Colonial District, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, West Indies, Caribbean, Central America

    Catedral Primada de América

    0.07 MILES

    The first stone of this cathedral, the oldest standing in the Western hemisphere, was set in 1514 by Diego Columbus, son of the great explorer (the ashes…

  • Museo Alcázar de Colón

    Museo Alcázar de Colón

    0.37 MILES

    Designed in the Gothic-Mudéjar transitional style, this was the early-16th-century residence of Columbus’ son, Diego, and his wife, Doña María de Toledo…

  • Reserva Antropológica Cuevas del Pomier

    Reserva Antropológica Cuevas del Pomier

    17.18 MILES

    Visiting this reserve is like reading a history book written in stone. There are 57 limestone caves in the area 10km north of San Cristóbal, five of which…

  • Parque Mirador del Sur

    Parque Mirador del Sur

    4.19 MILES

    A long tree-filled corridor atop an enormous limestone ridge, this park is riddled with caves, some as big as airplane hangars. One of the caves has been…

  • Charles III gate with Tower of Homage in background, Fortaleza Ozama.

    Fortaleza Ozama

    0.08 MILES

    This is the New World's oldest colonial military edifice. The site, at the meeting of the Río Ozama and Caribbean, was selected by Fray Nicolás de Ovando…

  • Containers for ingredients in colonial drugstore, Museo de las Casas Reales, Santo Domingo, Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic

    Museo de las Casas Reales

    0.26 MILES

    Built in the Renaissance style during the 16th century, this building was the longtime seat of Spanish authority for the Caribbean region, housing the…

  • Castillo del Cerro

    Castillo del Cerro

    16.23 MILES

    San Cristóbal's strangest sight, currently used as the National Penitentiary School, was built on Trujillo’s orders for himself and his family in 1947 (at…

View more attractions

Nearby Santo Domingo attractions

1. Larimar Museum

0.03 MILES

Thorough exhibits on larimar – a rare, light-blue mineral found only in the remote southwestern mountains of the Dominican Republic – have signage in…

2. Museo Casa de Tostado

0.07 MILES

This museum is located in the Casa de Tostado – the beautifully restored, 16th-century home of writer Francisco Tostado. It's interesting as much for the…

3. Catedral Primada de América

0.07 MILES

The first stone of this cathedral, the oldest standing in the Western hemisphere, was set in 1514 by Diego Columbus, son of the great explorer (the ashes…

4. Fortaleza Ozama

0.08 MILES

This is the New World's oldest colonial military edifice. The site, at the meeting of the Río Ozama and Caribbean, was selected by Fray Nicolás de Ovando…

5. Parque Colón

0.1 MILES

Beside the Catedral Primada de América, this historic park contains several trees and a large statue of Admiral Columbus himself. It’s the meeting place…

6. Las Damas

0.1 MILES

Running north–south in front of Fortaleza Ozama is the first paved street in the Americas. Laid in 1502, the street acquired its name from the wife of…

7. Centro Cultural Español

0.14 MILES

A lively cultural space run by the Spanish embassy, this institute regularly hosts art exhibits, film festivals and musical concerts, all with a Spanish…

8. Casa de Francia

0.14 MILES

This was originally the residence of Hernán Cortés, conqueror of the Aztecs in present-day central Mexico. It was in this building that Cortés is believed…