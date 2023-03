Part of the 1100-sq-km Parque Nacional Monte Cristi that surrounds Monte Cristi on all sides, El Morro sits 5km northeast of town – follow Av San Fernando north to the beach and continue to your right until the road dead-ends. Opposite the ranger station, 585 wooden stairs lead to the top (239m). If you manage to safely scramble over the rotting planks and loose gravel, you’ll be rewarded with excellent views. It's about an hour return.