A bustling market held on the DR side of the border. Haitians come over to buy and sell fruit, vegetables and everything else, as well as contraband (including donations from international organizations, which are sold here wholesale and then shipped elsewhere in the country). Crowds push and shove wheelbarrows, motorcycles burrow through the throng and crates of goods are piled high on women’s heads.

With your hands pressed flat at your sides you might be able to wedge yourself further into the covered market. It's an intense scene, and one in which you might feel awkward taking out your camera.