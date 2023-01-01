The Haitian market is impossible to miss: just stay on the main road through town until you run into it. Vendors lay their goods out on the ground, shaded by tarps suspended from every available tree, road sign and telephone pole. Cooking utensils, clothing, shoes, fruit and vegetables are the primary items, sold for discounts of as much as 50%.

There’s not much in the way of handicrafts, since few tourists attend the market, but just wandering around and taking in the scene is worthwhile. Of most interest to tourists might just be a bottle of Barbancourt Haitian rum (and who knows – maybe you’ll see a colander you like). The market's at its biggest on Monday and Friday.