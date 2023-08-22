Overview

Yemen is in crisis. Mired in a civil war, its infrastructure and economy have been destroyed, and the violence is taking a desperate toll on most of the population, with famine conditions in the worst-hit regions and a cholera epidemic sweeping through the country. Needless to say, it is not safe to travel here. Off the coast, the island of Socotra has escaped the mainland's turmoil, although the UAE and Saudi Arabia have stationed troops there. Travel is now again possible but you'll have to carefully weigh up safety considerations as the only current flight does stop on the mainland.