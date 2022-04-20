Phan Rang & Thap Cham

Vietnam, Ninh Thuan Province, Phan Rang. Po Klong Garai Cham Towers.Brick built remnants of the Cham Kingdom of Panduranga, which dates back to 14th Century and the rule of King Jaya Simharvarman III. Not only are the towers famous for their architecture

This really is a tale of two cities: Phan Rang hugging the shoulders of Hwy 1 and Thap Cham straddling Hwy 20 as it starts its long climb to Dalat. Anyone travelling Vietnam from north to south will notice a big change in the vegetation when approaching the joint capitals of Ninh Thuan province. The familiar lush green rice paddies are replaced with sandy soil supporting only scrubby plants. Local flora includes poinciana trees and prickly-pear cacti with vicious needles.

  • Po Klong Garai Cham Towers

    Po Klong Garai Cham Towers

    Phan Rang & Thap Cham

    These imposing Cham towers date from the end of the 13th century. Built from brick as Hindu temples, they stand on a platform at the top of Cho’k Hala, an…

  • Po Ro Me Cham Tower

    Po Ro Me Cham Tower

    Phan Rang & Thap Cham

    Po Ro Me is one of the most atmospheric of Vietnam’s Cham towers, thanks in part to its isolated setting on top of a craggy hill with sweeping views over…

  • Cham Cultural Centre

    Cham Cultural Centre

    Phan Rang & Thap Cham

    This large modern structure is dedicated to Cham culture. There's some superb photography of Cham people, village life and customs exhibited here, as well…

  • Bau Truc Village

    Bau Truc Village

    Phan Rang & Thap Cham

    This Cham village is known for its pottery and you’ll see several family shops in front of the mud and bamboo houses. It's around 4km northwest of Phan…

  • Quang Cong Pagoda

    Quang Cong Pagoda

    Phan Rang & Thap Cham

    The 135-year old Quang Cong Pagoda is a colourful Chinese temple in the town centre.

