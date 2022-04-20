Shop
Once upon a time, Mui Ne was an isolated stretch of shoreline where pioneering travellers camped on the sand. Times have changed and it's now a string of beach resorts, which have fused into one long coastal strip. These resorts are, for the most part, mercifully low-rise and set amid pretty gardens by the sea. The original fishing village is still here, but tourists outnumber locals these days. There are a handful of luxury hotels (and a smattering of cheap guesthouses) but Mui Ne is mainly a midrange resort.
Mui Ne
Mui Ne is famous for its enormous red and white sand dunes. The 'red dunes' (doi hong) are conveniently located north of the main strip, but the 'white…
Mui Ne
Around 6km west of Mui Ne, these Cham towers occupy a hillside with sweeping views of nearby Phan Thiet and a cemetery filled with candy-like tombstones…
Mui Ne
This stream flows through a patch of dunes and past some interesting sand and rock formations. It’s a pleasant walk wading from the sea up the creek to…
Mui Ne
This new attraction is dedicated to the fishing industry in the Mui Ne and Phan Thiet region, and has 14 interactive exhibits depicting its 300-year…
Mui Ne
Mui Ne's main market is a traditional nontouristy affair where locals shop for food and essentials.
Mui Ne
This Buddhist pagoda is above the road on the eastern end of the Mui Ne strip.
Mui Ne
Phuoc Thien pagoda is centrally located in Mui Ne.
