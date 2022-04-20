Mui Ne

2013, Vietnam, Mui Ne.

Overview

Once upon a time, Mui Ne was an isolated stretch of shoreline where pioneering travellers camped on the sand. Times have changed and it's now a string of beach resorts, which have fused into one long coastal strip. These resorts are, for the most part, mercifully low-rise and set amid pretty gardens by the sea. The original fishing village is still here, but tourists outnumber locals these days. There are a handful of luxury hotels (and a smattering of cheap guesthouses) but Mui Ne is mainly a midrange resort.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Patterns in sand on Red Sand Dunes.

    Sand Dunes

    Mui Ne

    Mui Ne is famous for its enormous red and white sand dunes. The 'red dunes' (doi hong) are conveniently located north of the main strip, but the 'white…

  • Po Shanu Cham Towers on hill north of Phan Thiet town.

    Po Shanu Cham Towers

    Mui Ne

    Around 6km west of Mui Ne, these Cham towers occupy a hillside with sweeping views of nearby Phan Thiet and a cemetery filled with candy-like tombstones…

  • Fairy Spring

    Fairy Spring

    Mui Ne

    This stream flows through a patch of dunes and past some interesting sand and rock formations. It’s a pleasant walk wading from the sea up the creek to…

  • Fishing Village Museum

    Fishing Village Museum

    Mui Ne

    This new attraction is dedicated to the fishing industry in the Mui Ne and Phan Thiet region, and has 14 interactive exhibits depicting its 300-year…

  • Market

    Market

    Mui Ne

    Mui Ne's main market is a traditional nontouristy affair where locals shop for food and essentials.

  • Hoi Tinh Pagoda

    Hoi Tinh Pagoda

    Mui Ne

    This Buddhist pagoda is above the road on the eastern end of the Mui Ne strip.

