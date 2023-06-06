Sausalito

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Ships and boats at Sausalito, California

Getty Images/Moment Open

Overview

Perfectly arranged on a secure little harbor on the bay, Sausalito is undeniably lovely. Named for the tiny willows that once populated the banks of its creeks, it’s famous for its colorful houseboats bobbing in the bay. Much of the well-heeled downtown has uninterrupted views of San Francisco and Angel Island, and due to the ridgeline at its back, fog generally skips it.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Houseboats in Sausalito

    Sausalito Houseboats

    Sausalito

    Bohemia still thrives along the shoreline of Richardson Bay, where free spirits inhabit hundreds of quirky homes that bob in the waves among the seabirds…

  • Bay Model Visitor Center

    Bay Model Visitor Center

    Sausalito

    One of the coolest things in town, fascinating to both kids and adults, is the Army Corps of Engineers’ solar-powered visitor center. Housed in one of the…

  • Viña Del Mar Park

    Viña Del Mar Park

    Sausalito

    Near the ferry terminal, the plaza has a fountain flanked by 14ft-tall elephant statues from the 1915 Panama–Pacific International Exposition in San…

View more attractions

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Sausalito