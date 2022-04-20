Shop
When Monument Valley rises into sight from the desert floor, you realize you've always known it. Its brick-red spindles, sheer-walled mesas and grand buttes, stars of countless films, TV commercials and magazine ads, are part of the modern consciousness. And Monument Valley's epic beauty is only heightened by the barren landscape surrounding it: one minute you're in the middle of sand, rocks and infinite sky, then suddenly you're transported to a fantasyland of crimson towers, thrusting up to 1200ft skyward.
Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
Great views can be had from along Hwy 163, but to really get up close and personal you'll need to visit the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park.
Wildlife & NatureThese Navajo Nation sites are open again - here's what you need to know before visiting
Aug 18, 2021 • 2 min read