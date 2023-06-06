Shop
©nejdetduzen/Getty Images
If it is a less frenetic experience you're after, head for the rugged peninsulas that jut out from Marmaris and stretch for over 100km into the Aegean Sea. The western arm is called the Datça (sometimes called Reşadiye) Peninsula; its southern branch is called the Bozburun (or Loryma) Peninsula.
Datça & Bozburun Peninsulas
The ruins of Knidos (kuh-nee-dos), a once-prosperous Dorian port city dating to 400 BC, lies scattered across the western tip of the Datça Peninsula…