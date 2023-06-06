Ephesus

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The Temple of St John in the Roman ruins of ancient Ephesus, the city was a great trading and religious city and a centre for the cult of Cybele, the Anatolian fertility goddess

Overview

The Greco-Roman world truly comes alive at Ephesus. After more than a century and a half of excavation, the city's recovered and renovated structures have made Ephesus Europe's most complete classical metropolis – and that's with 80% of the city yet to be unearthed!

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Turkey, Ephesus, Library of Celsus

    Ephesus

    Ephesus

    Of Turkey's hundreds of ancient cities and classical ruins, Ephesus is the grandest and best preserved. A Unesco-listed World Heritage Site, it's the best…

  • Ephesus terrace houses.

    Terraced Houses

    Ephesus

    The roofed complex here contains seven well-preserved Roman homes built on three terraces, which are well worth the extra visiting fee. As you ascend the…

  • Library of Celsus

    Library of Celsus

    Ephesus

    This magnificent library dating from the early 2nd century AD, the best-known monument in Ephesus, has been extensively restored. Originally built as part…

  • Great Theatre

    Great Theatre

    Ephesus

    Originally built under Hellenistic King Lysimachus, the Great Theatre was reconstructed by the Romans between AD 41 and 117 and it is thought St Paul…

  • Mary's House

    Mary's House

    Ephesus

    Atop the foundations of a ruined house on the slopes of Bülbül Dağı (Mt Coressos), said by some to be where the Virgin Mary lived, a chapel now receives…

  • Ephesus Ram Figure, Turkey.Archaeological site, Ephesus - Turkey. The entrance to one of the brothels in Ancient Ephesus was marked by a (carved) footprint. Turkey brothel Ephesus

    Brothel

    Ephesus

    This site, demurely called the 'Love House' on signboards, is eagerly anticipated by visitors, but its rather dishevelled state makes envisioning…

  • Grotto of the Seven Sleepers

    Grotto of the Seven Sleepers

    Ephesus

    The road to/from Ephesus' Lower Gate passes this cave tomb on Panayır Dağı (Mt Pion), where seven young legendary Christians, persecuted by Emperor Decius…

  • Curetes Way

    Curetes Way

    Ephesus

    Named for the demigods who helped Lena give birth to Artemis and Apollo, the Curetes Way was Ephesus' main thoroughfare, 210m long and lined with statuary…

View more attractions

Plan with a local