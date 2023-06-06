Shop
Chiang Rai Province (จังหวัดเชียงราย), Thailand’s northernmost province, is a geographical mishmash. The mountains in the far east are among the most dramatic in the country, the lowland Mekong River floodplains to the northeast are not unlike those one would find much further south in Isan, while the province shares borders with Myanmar and Laos. Those nearby frontiers help ensure that Chiang Rai is one of the most ethnically diverse provinces in Thailand, home to a significant minority of hill peoples, Shan and other Tai groups, as well as immigrants from China.
Mae Fah Luang Art & Culture Park
Chiang Rai
In addition to a museum that houses one of Thailand’s biggest collections of Lanna artefacts, this vast, meticulously landscaped compound includes antique…
Hilltribe Museum & Education Center
Chiang Rai
This museum and cultural centre is a good place to visit before undertaking any hill-tribe trek. Run by the nonprofit Population & Community Development…
Chiang Rai Province
One kilometre north of Sop Ruak on a 40-hectare plot opposite the Anantara Golden Triangle Resort & Spa, the Mae Fah Luang Foundation has established the…
Chiang Rai Province
Wat Rong Khun’s construction began in 1997 by noted Thai painter turned architect Chalermchai Kositpipat. It's a striking structure that, from a distance,…
Chiang Rai Province
The bizarre brainchild of Thai National Artist Thawan Duchanee, and a rather sinister counterpoint to Wat Rong Khun, Baandam unites several structures,…
Chiang Rai Province
Wat Prathat Pukhao provides the best viewpoint of the Mekong junction of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar. There are steps up to the temple next to the House of…
Chiang Rai
This temple dates back to the late 14th century, and its oldest surviving original buildings are typical Northern Thai–style wooden structures with low,…
Chiang Rai
Originally called Wat Pa Yia (Bamboo Forest Monastery) in the local dialect, this is the city’s most revered Buddhist temple. The main prayer hall is a…
