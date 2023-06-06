Chiang Rai Province

Wat Phra Kaew in Chiang Rai.

Chiang Rai Province (จังหวัดเชียงราย), Thailand’s northernmost province, is a geographical mishmash. The mountains in the far east are among the most dramatic in the country, the lowland Mekong River floodplains to the northeast are not unlike those one would find much further south in Isan, while the province shares borders with Myanmar and Laos. Those nearby frontiers help ensure that Chiang Rai is one of the most ethnically diverse provinces in Thailand, home to a significant minority of hill peoples, Shan and other Tai groups, as well as immigrants from China.

Must-see attractions

  • Mae Fah Luang Art and Culture Park in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

    Mae Fah Luang Art & Culture Park

    Chiang Rai

    In addition to a museum that houses one of Thailand’s biggest collections of Lanna artefacts, this vast, meticulously landscaped compound includes antique…

  • Hill Tribe Museum and Education Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand.

    Hilltribe Museum & Education Center

    Chiang Rai

    This museum and cultural centre is a good place to visit before undertaking any hill-tribe trek. Run by the nonprofit Population & Community Development…

  • Hall of Opium Museum interior, Golden Triangle, Thailand.

    Hall of Opium

    Chiang Rai Province

    One kilometre north of Sop Ruak on a 40-hectare plot opposite the Anantara Golden Triangle Resort & Spa, the Mae Fah Luang Foundation has established the…

  • Wat Rong Khun

    Wat Rong Khun

    Chiang Rai Province

    Wat Rong Khun’s construction began in 1997 by noted Thai painter turned architect Chalermchai Kositpipat. It's a striking structure that, from a distance,…

  • Baandam

    Baandam

    Chiang Rai Province

    The bizarre brainchild of Thai National Artist Thawan Duchanee, and a rather sinister counterpoint to Wat Rong Khun, Baandam unites several structures,…

  • Wat Prathat Pukhao

    Wat Prathat Pukhao

    Chiang Rai Province

    Wat Prathat Pukhao provides the best viewpoint of the Mekong junction of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar. There are steps up to the temple next to the House of…

  • Asia, Thailand, Chiang Mai Province, Wat Phra Singh temple. (Photo by: JTB Photo/UIG via Getty Images)

    Wat Phra Singh

    Chiang Rai

    This temple dates back to the late 14th century, and its oldest surviving original buildings are typical Northern Thai–style wooden structures with low,…

  • Wat Phra Kaew

    Wat Phra Kaew

    Chiang Rai

    Originally called Wat Pa Yia (Bamboo Forest Monastery) in the local dialect, this is the city’s most revered Buddhist temple. The main prayer hall is a…

