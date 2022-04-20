Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
This serene 315-sq-km national park covers 60km of Andaman coastline (Thailand's longest protected shore) and over 20 islands, including increasingly popular Ko Phayam. It's 85% open sea. Much of the coast is fringed by mangroves and laced with tidal channels, home to fish, deer, macaques, civets, giant squirrels and over 100 bird species, including white-bellied sea eagles.
Laem Son National Park
The Laem Son National Park covers 315 sq km of land, shared by the Ranong and Phang-Nga Provinces, and includes around 100km of Andaman Sea coastline –…
Get to the heart of Laem Son National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Thailand $29.99
Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Northern Thailand $27.99
Thailand's Islands & Beaches $24.99