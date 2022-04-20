Shop
K. Chae / 500px
Whether you come to climb it or simply to gaze in awe at this remarkable, snowcapped equatorial mountain, drawing near to Mt Kilimanjaro is one of the great experiences of African travel. And for once in Tanzania, visiting Mt Kilimanjaro National Park, the protected area that surrounds the mountain, is not about the wildlife.
