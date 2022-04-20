Mt Kilimanjaro National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
500px Photo ID: 40552762 - Rain stops and slowly Kilimanjaro shows up, at Amboseli National Park.

K. Chae / 500px

Overview

Whether you come to climb it or simply to gaze in awe at this remarkable, snowcapped equatorial mountain, drawing near to Mt Kilimanjaro is one of the great experiences of African travel. And for once in Tanzania, visiting Mt Kilimanjaro National Park, the protected area that surrounds the mountain, is not about the wildlife.

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Mt Kilimanjaro National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.