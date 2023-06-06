Grindelwald

Grindelwald’s sublime natural assets are film-set stuff – the chiselled features of the Eiger's north face, the glinting tongues of Oberer and Unterer Glaciers and the crown-like peak of Wetterhorn will make you stare, swoon and lunge for your camera. Skiers and hikers cottoned onto its charms in the late 19th century, which makes it one of Switzerland’s oldest resorts, and it has lost none of its appeal over the decades, with geranium-studded Alpine chalets and verdant pastures set against an Oscar-worthy backdrop.

    Gletscherschlucht

    Grindelwald

    Turbulent waters carve a path through this craggy glacier gorge. A footpath weaves through tunnels hacked into cliffs veined with pink and green marble…

A first-time guide to Grindelwald, Switzerland

Oct 31, 2024 • 9 min read

