Tarifa

Kite surfers on Playa de los Lances beach, Tarifa, Andalucia, Spain.

Yadid Levy

Tarifa’s southern-tip-of-Spain location, where the Mediterranean and the Atlantic meet, gives it a different climate and character to the rest of Andalucía. Stiff Atlantic winds draw in surfers, windsurfers and kitesurfers who, in turn, lend this ancient yet deceptively small settlement a refreshingly laid-back international vibe. Tarifa is the last stop in Spain before Morocco, and it's also a taste of things to come. With its winding whitewashed streets and tangible North African feel, the walled windswept old town could easily pass for Chefchaouen or Essaouira. It's no secret, however, and, in August especially, Tarifa gets packed (but that's half the fun).

  • Dunes of the beaches of Valdevaqueros de Tarifa in Cádiz, Spain.

    Playa de Valdevaqueros

    Tarifa

    Sprawling between 7km and 10km northwest of Tarifa, to the great white dune at Punta Paloma, Valdevaqueros is one of Tarifa's most popular kitesurfing…

  • Punta Paloma

    Punta Paloma

    Tarifa

    One of Andalucía's most fabulous beaches, Punta Paloma, 10km northwest of Tarifa, is famous for its huge blond sand dune. At its far western end, you can…

  • Castillo de Guzmán El Bueno

    Castillo de Guzmán El Bueno

    Tarifa

    Though built in 960 on the orders of Cordoban caliph Abd ar-Rahman III, this restored fortress is named after Reconquista hero Guzmán El Bueno. In 1294,…

  • Miramar

    Miramar

    Tarifa

    This lookout with a tower atop part of the castle walls delivers spectacular views across Tarifa's rooftops and to Africa and 851m Jebel Musa, one of the…

  • Centro de Interpretación de Cetáceos

    Centro de Interpretación de Cetáceos

    Tarifa

    At this portside visitors centre, learn all about striped and bottlenose dolphins, long-finned pilot whales, orcas (killer whales), sperm whales,…

  • Iglesia de San Francisco de Asís

    Iglesia de San Francisco de Asís

    Tarifa

    Originally constructed in the 16th century, this whitewashed, tucked-away church now flaunts a mix of baroque and neoclassical styles, having been torn…

  • Playa de los Lances

    Playa de los Lances

    Tarifa

    This broad snow-white sandy beach stretches for 7km northwest from Tarifa. The low dunes behind it are a paraje natural (protected natural area).

  • Playa Chica

    Playa Chica

    Tarifa

    On the isthmus leading out to Isla de las Palomas at the southernmost tip of Tarifa town, tiny Playa Chica is more sheltered than other local beaches.

Taste the best of Cádiz: seafood, sherry and southern Spanish cuisine

Sep 18, 2019 • 7 min read

