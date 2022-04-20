Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky cityscape

Overview

Anyone coming to experience the magical scenery and rugged beauty of Kamchatka will have to spend some time in the peninsula's sprawling capital, Petropavlovsk, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Compared to the active volcanoes and geysers that bring travellers to Kamchatka, it's true that Petropavlovsk is a fairly workaday and architecturally uninteresting place. However it does have a magnificent setting on Avacha Bay and is overlooked by two giant volcanoes and surrounded by a long line of snow-capped mountains.

  Kamchatka Regional Museum

    Kamchatka Regional Museum

    Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

    Housed in an attractive half-timbered building overlooking the bay, this museum features an imaginative mix of relics and murals that outline Kamchatka’s…

  Vulkanarium

    Vulkanarium

    Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

    This new museum was just about to open during our last visit to Kamchatka, and a quick peek inside as they were putting up the display revealed an…

  Trinity Cathedral

    Trinity Cathedral

    Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

    Petropavlovsk's largest and most impressive church is this golden-domed stunner, which sits on an outcrop from where it is visible from all over the city…

  Alexander Nevsky Chapel

    Alexander Nevsky Chapel

    Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

    Originally built in 1857 to commemorate the victory over the British and the French in the Battle of Petropavlovsk, this wooden chapel was destroyed in…

  Beach

    Beach

    Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

    Yes, there are beaches in Kamchatka too, and this one has gorgeous views of the bay and the distant snow-covered mountains, though it's unlikely you'll…

  Nikolskaya Hill

    Nikolskaya Hill

    Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

    Petropavlovsk's most charming spot for a walk, this thickly wooded hill is in the centre of the city between the harbour and the lake. There are numerous…

  Lenin Statue

    Lenin Statue

    Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

    As Lenin statues go (and there are still around 1800 in Russia still standing), this is an impressive one, with the revolutionary leader in a dramatic…

  Crimean War Monuments

    Crimean War Monuments

    Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

    This memorial and small chapel commemorates the lives lost in the Battle of Petropavlovsk, a little-remembered clash between the British, French and…

