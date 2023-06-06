Aguas Calientes

A man wearing a Peruvian poncho leaning on the rails of a bridge at Aguas Calientes.

©Canela Rodal/EyeEm/Getty Images

Also known as Machu Picchu Pueblo, this town lies in a deep gorge below the ruins. A virtual island, it’s cut off from all roads and enclosed by stone cliffs, towering cloud forest and two rushing rivers. Despite its gorgeous location, Aguas Calientes has the feel of a gold=rush town, with a large itinerant population, slack services that count on one-time customers and an architectural tradition of rebar and unfinished cement. With merchants pushing the hard sell, it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed. Your best bet is to go without expectations.

  • Museo de Sitio Manuel Chávez Ballón

    Museo de Sitio Manuel Chávez Ballón

    Aguas Calientes

    This museum has superb information in Spanish and English on the archaeological excavations of Machu Picchu and Inca building methods. Stop here before or…

  • Las Termas

    Las Termas

    Aguas Calientes

    Weary trekkers soak away their aches and pains in the town’s hot springs, 10 minutes’ walk up Pachacutec from the train tracks. These tiny, natural…

