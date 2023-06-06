Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Canela Rodal/EyeEm/Getty Images
Also known as Machu Picchu Pueblo, this town lies in a deep gorge below the ruins. A virtual island, it’s cut off from all roads and enclosed by stone cliffs, towering cloud forest and two rushing rivers. Despite its gorgeous location, Aguas Calientes has the feel of a gold=rush town, with a large itinerant population, slack services that count on one-time customers and an architectural tradition of rebar and unfinished cement. With merchants pushing the hard sell, it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed. Your best bet is to go without expectations.
Museo de Sitio Manuel Chávez Ballón
Aguas Calientes
This museum has superb information in Spanish and English on the archaeological excavations of Machu Picchu and Inca building methods. Stop here before or…
Aguas Calientes
Weary trekkers soak away their aches and pains in the town’s hot springs, 10 minutes’ walk up Pachacutec from the train tracks. These tiny, natural…
Aguas Calientes
The Catholic church of Aguas Calientes sits along the main square.
Get to the heart of Aguas Calientes with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
Peru $25.99
in partnership with getyourguide